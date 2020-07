Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments game room internet access online portal yoga

Welcome home to The Element. We have designed our apartment community to reflect what matters mostmaking home truly feel like home. From beautifully landscaped grounds, lifestyle amenities, and a prime location right off I-90 in Mount Prospect, IL, The Element is the perfect place to call home. We offer a wide variety of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans including townhomes, granting you to find the perfect fit whatever your needs. With incredibly spacious layouts, enjoy roomy interior spaces and plenty of leeway to make it your own.With easy access to the surrounding areas including Arlington Heights, The Element is ideally located in Mount Prospect. Only three miles to the train station, quickly get to Downtown Chicago and all points beyond with ease. The O'Hare International Airport will also get you on your way without a fuss only 15 minutes away. Woodfield Mall, Rivers Casino Des Plaines, Allstate Arena, and Fashion Outlets of Chicago are all popular stops easily within reach from home. Come visit us today!