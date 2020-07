Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry fire pit

Your search for a luxury apartment in Mount Prospect, IL stops at Orion ParkView! Conveniently located and amenity-rich, Orion ParkView sets new standards for exceptional suburban living. At Orion ParkView you can truly live the life you deserve. Orion ParkView brings modern luxury apartment living to Mount Prospect. Offering generously sized one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring private balconies or patios, our community is tailored to fit any lifestyle. From outstanding services like our on-site maintenance and on-site management to featured community amenities such as the outdoor pool*, fitness center*, or our on-site playground, we have it all. To top it off, Orion ParkView has an impressive range of apartment features that include vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances*, walk-in closets, and more. Experience suburban Chicago thanks to nearby Pace bus and Metra train stations and easy accessibility to I-90 and Route 53. Our convenient location offers an even greater perk: stress-free access to everything, from nearby Rosemont and Schaumburg to further away Chicago. Not to mention you’ll have plenty of excitement close to home, such as at the Woodfield Mall or the AllState Arena.