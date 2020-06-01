The Eclipse at 1450

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill volleyball court cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry business center internet access

At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features. Highlights include our new resort-style swimming pool with accompanying pool deck, BBQ grill area, and sand volleyball court. You can get the whole crew together to cool off, get some sun, throw a picnic, and strike up a friendly volleyball match.



Our grounds have been manicured to make an inviting environment perfect for any lifestyle. We have a large playground for the little ones, and a bark park for your pets to stretch their legs and run. For your convenience, we also have onsite maintenance and an available online payment portal. Stop by today to take a tour of our community and see the amenities in person.