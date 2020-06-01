All apartments in Mount Prospect
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

The Eclipse at 1450

1450 S Busse Rd · (847) 243-6910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Reduced Rates - Free Application and Administration Fees!
Location

1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 201E · Avail. Aug 19

$957

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 101L · Avail. Jul 16

$962

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 002E · Avail. now

$962

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302G · Avail. Aug 5

$1,246

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit 002N · Avail. now

$1,286

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit 102F · Avail. Sep 9

$1,326

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Eclipse at 1450.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
business center
internet access
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features. Highlights include our new resort-style swimming pool with accompanying pool deck, BBQ grill area, and sand volleyball court. You can get the whole crew together to cool off, get some sun, throw a picnic, and strike up a friendly volleyball match.

Our grounds have been manicured to make an inviting environment perfect for any lifestyle. We have a large playground for the little ones, and a bark park for your pets to stretch their legs and run. For your convenience, we also have onsite maintenance and an available online payment portal. Stop by today to take a tour of our community and see the amenities in person.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $99-1st month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $30/monthly per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Eclipse at 1450 have any available units?
The Eclipse at 1450 has 9 units available starting at $957 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Eclipse at 1450 have?
Some of The Eclipse at 1450's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Eclipse at 1450 currently offering any rent specials?
The Eclipse at 1450 is offering the following rent specials: Reduced Rates - Free Application and Administration Fees!
Is The Eclipse at 1450 pet-friendly?
Yes, The Eclipse at 1450 is pet friendly.
Does The Eclipse at 1450 offer parking?
Yes, The Eclipse at 1450 offers parking.
Does The Eclipse at 1450 have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Eclipse at 1450 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Eclipse at 1450 have a pool?
Yes, The Eclipse at 1450 has a pool.
Does The Eclipse at 1450 have accessible units?
Yes, The Eclipse at 1450 has accessible units.
Does The Eclipse at 1450 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Eclipse at 1450 has units with dishwashers.
Does The Eclipse at 1450 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Eclipse at 1450 has units with air conditioning.
