5321 Cobblers Crossing

Location

5321 Cobblers Crossing, McHenry, IL 60050

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 000 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1541 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come in and see this beautiful 2nd floor rental home, ready for immediate occupancy! Large windows and soaring ceilings fill the rooms with natural light. Once you step into the remodeled kitchen you will fall in LOVE! Glass tile, SS appliances, a HUGE island with space for sitting, tons of cabinets and a pantry closet! This wonderful home has in unit laundry, walk in closets, and even a private master bathroom. Don't forget to go on the back deck enjoy the view of the wetlands! Convenient location on the south side of McHenry means you are just a stones throw from major roads, shopping, restaurants, and everything that you will need! Welcome Home! This is a non smoking/vaping unit. No cats but a smaller dog may be considered. All occupants age 18 and up are required to provide credit and background checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5321 Cobblers Crossing have any available units?
5321 Cobblers Crossing has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5321 Cobblers Crossing have?
Some of 5321 Cobblers Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5321 Cobblers Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
5321 Cobblers Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5321 Cobblers Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 5321 Cobblers Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 5321 Cobblers Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 5321 Cobblers Crossing offers parking.
Does 5321 Cobblers Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5321 Cobblers Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5321 Cobblers Crossing have a pool?
No, 5321 Cobblers Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 5321 Cobblers Crossing have accessible units?
No, 5321 Cobblers Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 5321 Cobblers Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5321 Cobblers Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 5321 Cobblers Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 5321 Cobblers Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
