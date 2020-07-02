5321 Cobblers Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Come in and see this beautiful 2nd floor rental home, ready for immediate occupancy! Large windows and soaring ceilings fill the rooms with natural light. Once you step into the remodeled kitchen you will fall in LOVE! Glass tile, SS appliances, a HUGE island with space for sitting, tons of cabinets and a pantry closet! This wonderful home has in unit laundry, walk in closets, and even a private master bathroom. Don't forget to go on the back deck enjoy the view of the wetlands! Convenient location on the south side of McHenry means you are just a stones throw from major roads, shopping, restaurants, and everything that you will need! Welcome Home! This is a non smoking/vaping unit. No cats but a smaller dog may be considered. All occupants age 18 and up are required to provide credit and background checks.