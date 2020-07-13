/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:57 AM
27 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in McHenry, IL
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
5321 Cobblers Crossing
5321 Cobblers Crossing, McHenry, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1541 sqft
Come in and see this beautiful 2nd floor rental home, ready for immediate occupancy! Large windows and soaring ceilings fill the rooms with natural light.
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
4314 West shamrock Lane
4314 West Shamrock Lane, McHenry, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
Adorable third Floor unit with garage! This fabulous bright cheerful unit has a fireplace and large Southern exposure balcony! Cathedral ceilings makes this unit feel spacious and inviting~ Freshly painted and ready for the next resident~
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
2554 Evergreen Circle
2554 Evergreen Circle, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Outstanding home with 3 beds and 2 1/2 baths, freshly painted, beautiful hardwood floors on first floor, large walk-in closets, separate laundry room, Attached 2 1/2 car garage and close to everything. DON'T WAIT! CLEAN UNIT! $300.
Results within 1 mile of McHenry
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4703 West Lakeshore Drive
4703 West Lakeshore Drive, McCullom Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
One Bedroom, One Bath, Country Living, Lake View - Property Id: 317431 This is a one bedroom one bath county setting home. This has a laundry room/mud room with washer and dryer. Large living room with fireplace vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans.
Results within 5 miles of McHenry
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
2603 Creek Lane 2603 Creek Lane
2603 Creek Lane, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom Home in Cary!!!! - Available now is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in Cary! This home has a very nice size layout with beautiful fireplace, large front and back yard with a fabulous wooden deck! Washer and Dryer in the home as well!
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
4003 Burton Trail
4003 Burton Trail, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2322 sqft
Spacious home on private wooded lot in Burton's Bridge.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
32476 North Rushmore Avenue
32476 North Rushmore Avenue, Lakemoor, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1311 sqft
Bright & Beautiful 2 story townhouse with private entrance! New Laminate Flooring. Kitchen opens to spacious living room.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3322 Huntington Lane
3322 Huntington Lane, Island Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1297 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom townhome with great layout. Kitchen opens to living room. Laundry and powder room on first floor. Patio opens to yard and common area. Plenty of guest parking near by. Close to shopping, schools, and parks.
Results within 10 miles of McHenry
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
5 Units Available
Old Town District
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
29 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1042 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
8300 Reva Bay Lane
8300 Reva Bay Lane, Fox Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy. This is a dynamite opportunity to rent a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit plus a patio, located on a 25-acre nature preserve that is adjacent to waterfront. Secure entry, private marina & picnic area.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
1012 Grant Place
1012 Grant Place, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1403 N Lake Shore Dr 10 DD
1403 North Lake Shore Drive, Fox Lake, IL
Studio
$1,589
505 sqft
BRAND NEW RENO- SPACIOUS STUDIO WITH LAKE VIEW!! - Property Id: 315899 YOU NEED TO SEE THIS... STUDIO - 1 BATH - LAKE VIEW- LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE - BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS - BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN - PET FRIENDLY - CO-SIGNER ARE WELCOME.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lakes
2770 Moraine Valley Road
2770 Moraine Valley Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2488 sqft
READY, SET, GO!!! SMART MODEL AND BEST VALUE with this DESIRED WAUCONDA LIBERTY LAKES HOME featuring 2,488 SQUARE FEET that offers 4 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, and attached BIG THREE (3) CAR TANDEM GARAGE.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Spring Beach
1301 Tower Lane
1301 Tower Lane, McHenry County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3442 sqft
Riverfront living at its best! Private, secluded location yet close to town and train! Wonderful views both up and down the river! Large 3400+ sq.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
130 Washington Street
130 Washington Street, Fox Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Spacious 1 BR apartment in charming historic downtown Ingleside across from Metra train station and Dog and Suds. Very large bedroom, living room, and bathroom. Plenty of storage with 3 large closets and one is a walk in pantry or closet.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
431 LEAH Lane
431 Leah Lane, Woodstock, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
661 sqft
Great 3RD Floor rental unit with vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, and private balcony. You will love that there is no one living above you. True 1 bedroom with door and nice sized Walk in closet. Washer & dryer in unit. 1 Car garage.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1341 Cunat Court
1341 Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
795 sqft
PREMIUM MAIN FLOOR UNIT WITH 1 CAR GARAGE IS AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st!!! UNIT IS WITH IN WALKING DISTANCE OF ADJACENT PARK & POND OFFERING PEACE AND QUIET!!! UNIT HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED WITH NEWER CARPETING AND BLINDS.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
26332 North IL Route 59
26332 Illinois Highway 59, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1358 sqft
YOUR OWN HIDEAWAY OFFERED IN THIS UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR SECLUSION ON BEAUTIFUL 5 ACRE PARCEL HOUSE SITS WAY OFF THE ROAD IN A PARK-LIKE SETTING INCLUDES USE OF POND & ACREAGE.
1 of 10
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Four Colonies
485 Brook Drive
485 Brook Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1364 sqft
Kitchen features SS appliances. 1 Car attached Garage. Washer/Dryer included. Deck & fenced Yard. Rehab in 2017: new garage door, water heater, gutters/downspouts, thermostat, vinyl flooring and many other improvements! Pet Friendly.
1 of 14
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
435 Brandy Drive
435 Brandy Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 story townhome in great location. Hardwood flooring and fresh paint through out! 1st level washer & dryer + 1/2 bath! Open concept living & dining that gains access to private patio through glass sliders.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winding Creek of Algonquin
2708 Bay View Circle
2708 Bay View Circle, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1873 sqft
Beautiful End Unit - DESIRABLE CREEKSIDE MEADOWS SUBDIVISION. HOME FEATURES NEARLY 1900 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE AND 3 BEDROOMS, 2.1 BATHS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, VAULTED CEILINGS, 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY, OFFICE/DEN, AND FULL BASEMENT.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
1256 North Split Oak Circle
1256 North Split Oak Circle, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1302 sqft
Two story townhome in Fairfield Village was updated in 2016. Brighton model with large living room and separate dining room. Sliding door to patio & beautiful back yard /common area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILSycamore, ILPingree Grove, ILMundelein, IL