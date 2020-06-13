/
/
lakemoor
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:47 PM
56 Apartments for rent in Lakemoor, IL📍
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
19 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$970
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.
Results within 1 mile of Lakemoor
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1901 West August Lane
1901 West August Lane, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2502 sqft
Available immediately is this beautiful & impeccably maintained two story situated on a large 1.
Results within 5 miles of Lakemoor
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2620 Knob Hill Rd
2620 Knob Hill Road, Johnsburg, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Gorgeous Custom Built Home with over 4700 SF of Living Space - Gorgeous Custom Built Home with over 4700 SF of Living Space available in the Dutch Creek Woodlands subdivision! This home offers 4 Large Bedrooms, 4 Full Bathrooms, 3 Car Garage and
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
520 S Main Street Unit C
520 S Main St, Wauconda, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Exquisite 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Oversized Garage located minutes from Downtown Wauconda! - Exquisite 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Oversized Garage located minutes from Downtown Wauconda! This home boasts a beautiful layout with a large open kitchen, 2
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
811 WOODLAND RD
811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
811 WOODLAND RD Available 07/01/20 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED! A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as :
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4701 McCULLOM LAKE Road
4701 Mccullom Lake Road, McCullom Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED WIDE OPEN FLOOR PLAN (NOTE SIZE OF ROOMS) LARGE 3 BEDROOM 1.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
804 Center Street
804 Center Street, McHenry, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1479 sqft
A must see! 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Dining room with lovely bay Window. Main floor has 2 bedrooms. Basement is finished with full bath. Backyard with deck.. Detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer included.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3322 Huntington Lane
3322 Huntington Lane, Island Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1297 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom townhome with great layout. Kitchen opens to living room. Laundry and powder room on first floor. Patio opens to yard and common area. Plenty of guest parking near by. Close to shopping, schools, and parks.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
130 Washington Street
130 Washington Street, Fox Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
Spacious 1 BR apartment in charming historic downtown Ingleside across from Metra train station and Dog and Suds. Very large bedroom, living room, and bathroom. Plenty of storage with 3 large closets and one is a walk in pantry or closet.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3522 Southport Drive
3522 Southport Drive, Island Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
867 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE SINGLE LEVEL HOME BACKS TO RIVER FRONT IN SOUTHPORT VILLAGE! MAIN LIVING SPACE FEATURES AN OPEN PLAN WITH LIVING/DINING/KITCHEN OFFERING HARDWOOD FLOORING AND VAULTED CEILINGS. ENJOY STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND BREAKFAST BAR.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4214 North Riverview Drive
4214 Riverview Dr, Johnsburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
HOME ON CHANNEL FRONT, ONE BLOCK TO WHERE FOX RIVER MEETS THE CHAIN OF LAKES. COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME. GARAGE IS HEATED. BASEMENT HAS LOTS OF STORAGE. STEEL SEA WALL, PIER, DECK OVERLOOKING WATER. PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
36686 North Stanton Point Road
36686 Stanton Point Road, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
500 sqft
1st Floor rental - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath unit. Nice size living room, dining room and eat in kitchen. washer/dryer in the basement. Water is paid by owner. Gas and electric paid by tenant.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1001 Bonnie Brook Lane
1001 Bonnie Brook Lane, Round Lake Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
828 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1001 Bonnie Brook Lane in Round Lake Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5319 W. Highland Drive
5319 Highland Drive West, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Very nice 2 BR, Den, 2.5 BA Ranch House w 2 Car Garage in McHenry. Great Open floor plan, Good sized rooms, Laundry room off garage on main level. 85x125 Lot with nice fenced rear yard to enjoy your Fire pit and backyard BBQs.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3114 West Kinley Boulevard
3114 Kinley Boulevard West, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
NO PETS/NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Three bedroom ranch in McHenry Shores neighborhood makes a great starter home or rental property. Remodeled several years ago so this one is pretty nice! Home has an eat in kitchen and large living space.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
28094 West Il Route 176
28094 East State Road, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2735 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to rent this GORGEOUS home built in the 1920's! PERFECT for nature lovers and gardening enthusiasts! Over 3000 square feet of living space! PLENTY of room for the ENTIRE FAMILY! ENJOY the views from the upper deck or the
1 of 35
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
171 Riverside Island Drive
171 Riverside Island Drive, Fox Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1272 sqft
Rarely available and highly desirable waterfront home on Riverside Island! Offering million dollar views with the best location on the chain! Located on an island with road access on Nippersink Lake, enjoy resort-like living on the Chain O'Lakes.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4314 West shamrock Lane
4314 West Shamrock Lane, McHenry, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
725 sqft
Adorable third Floor unit with garage! This fabulous bright cheerful unit has a fireplace and large Southern exposure balcony! Cathedral ceilings makes this unit feel spacious and inviting~ Freshly painted and ready for the next resident~
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
2554 Evergreen Circle
2554 Evergreen Circle, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Outstanding home with 3 beds and 2 1/2 baths, freshly painted, beautiful hardwood floors on first floor, large walk-in closets, separate laundry room, Attached 2 1/2 car garage and close to everything. DON'T WAIT! CLEAN UNIT! $300.
1 of 17
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
27981 North Ash Street
27981 North Ash Street, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
Roomy 2 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex available now! Home features Large Eat In Kitchen with Open Floor Plan to the Living Room. Utility Room with Washer/Dryer. Deck off kitchen. Central Air. Garage not included. No Dogs.
1 of 40
Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
470 South Jade Lane
470 S Jade Ln, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 470 South Jade Lane in Round Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Lakemoor
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
248 Shady Ln
248 Shady Lane, North Barrington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Single Family Home for Rent - Private Setting, Great North Barrington Location in the exclusive Biltmore Country Estates! 3 Bedrooms, Large Open Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Cozy Kitchen with New Granite Countertops and Dining Room Area,
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25420 W Golfview Ave
25420 Golfview Avenue, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1080 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom House with Chain O Lakes Access! - Property Id: 297904 OPEN CONCEPT FIRST FLOOR WITH KITCHEN, DINING ROOM LIVING ROOM AND BATH 1ST FLOOR IN THIS GREAT STARTER HOME WITH CORNER LOT AND .
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
1 Unit Available
3648 Greenview
3648 Greenview Road, Oakwood Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Fantastic Southport Corridor two bedroom, one bath in Lakeview/Wrigleyville features bay windows, heat included, updated kitchen with custom stone countertops, new mini blinds, freshly painted, new applicances, gas oven/range, fridge, dishwasher,
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lakemoor rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,220.
Some of the colleges located in the Lakemoor area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lakemoor from include Chicago, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, and Wheaton.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILGlenview, IL
Elmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRacine, WIGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILDeer Park, ILCarpentersville, ILMorton Grove, ILGrayslake, IL