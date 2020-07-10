/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM
41 Apartments for rent in McHenry, IL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5321 Cobblers Crossing
5321 Cobblers Crossing, McHenry, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1541 sqft
Come in and see this beautiful 2nd floor rental home, ready for immediate occupancy! Large windows and soaring ceilings fill the rooms with natural light.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4314 West shamrock Lane
4314 West Shamrock Lane, McHenry, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
Adorable third Floor unit with garage! This fabulous bright cheerful unit has a fireplace and large Southern exposure balcony! Cathedral ceilings makes this unit feel spacious and inviting~ Freshly painted and ready for the next resident~
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
2554 Evergreen Circle
2554 Evergreen Circle, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Outstanding home with 3 beds and 2 1/2 baths, freshly painted, beautiful hardwood floors on first floor, large walk-in closets, separate laundry room, Attached 2 1/2 car garage and close to everything. DON'T WAIT! CLEAN UNIT! $300.
Results within 1 mile of McHenry
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2805 Walnut Drive
2805 Walnut Drive, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2805 Walnut Drive Available 08/05/20 Ranch with Full Basement and Garage in Wonder Lake! - 2 Bedroom Ranch Home located in Wonder Lake! This home has one bathroom and 1 Car Garage and located blocks from the lake! This home also has a full basement
Results within 5 miles of McHenry
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
2603 Creek Lane 2603 Creek Lane
2603 Creek Lane, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom Home in Cary!!!! - Available now is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in Cary! This home has a very nice size layout with beautiful fireplace, large front and back yard with a fabulous wooden deck! Washer and Dryer in the home as well!
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3401 Sherwood Forest Drive
3401 Sherwood Forest Drive, Spring Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2761 sqft
Impeccably clean & well maintained custom contemporary ranch home boasts three bedrooms, 3.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
70 Pine Court
70 Pine Ct, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1429 sqft
This rarely available 2 bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
32476 North Rushmore Avenue
32476 North Rushmore Avenue, Lakemoor, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1311 sqft
Bright & Beautiful 2 story townhouse with private entrance! New Laminate Flooring. Kitchen opens to spacious living room.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3322 Huntington Lane
3322 Huntington Lane, Island Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1297 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom townhome with great layout. Kitchen opens to living room. Laundry and powder room on first floor. Patio opens to yard and common area. Plenty of guest parking near by. Close to shopping, schools, and parks.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Orchard Acres
4718 East Crystal Lake Avenue
4718 East Crystal Lake Avenue, McHenry County, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 YEAR LEASE OWNER WILL DO 1875.00 PER MONTH. OPPORTUNITY FOR PRIVATE, CAREFREE ESTATE LIVING WITH SNOWPLOWING, LAWN MOWING, SPRING AND FALL LANDSCAPING, GARBAGE AND RECYLE INCLUDED IN RENTAL PRICE. RENTER INSURANCE REQUIRED. NO PETS.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Bull Valley Golf Club
1400 West Longwood Drive
1400 West Longwood Drive, Woodstock, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
8050 sqft
Live the life of luxury! Over 8000 square feet of custom living space! Nestled in the Sanctuary of Bull Valley this French country home has spectacular views of the prairie! Warm welcoming covered front porch great for summer nights! Rich 2-story
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
28813 BAKERS Drive
28813 Bakers Drive, Lakemoor, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
LAKEMOOR FARMS 2 STORY DUPLEX YOU'LL LOVE!....AVAILABLE AUGUST 10TH. BIG HOLLOW SCHOOL DISTRICT #38 AND GRANT HIGH SCHOO. 3 BEDROOM, 2.
Results within 10 miles of McHenry
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
28 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
5 Units Available
Old Town District
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
ReNew on Main is a truly unique community nestled between the bluffs and tree lined Fox River in Algonquin, IL.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
811 WOODLAND RD
811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED! A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as : custom build walk in shower , quartz
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Falcon Greens
8208 Redtail Drive
8208 Redtail Drive, Lakewood, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3248 sqft
Quintessential suburban living! Golfing community with golf course open to the public just down the street. Close to large park with walking trails and ponds. Beautiful Brick and Wood home on 1/2 acre lot. 4 or 5 bed rooms.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Liberty Lakes
2770 Moraine Valley Road
2770 Moraine Valley Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2488 sqft
READY, SET, GO!!! SMART MODEL AND BEST VALUE with this DESIRED WAUCONDA LIBERTY LAKES HOME featuring 2,488 SQUARE FEET that offers 4 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, and attached BIG THREE (3) CAR TANDEM GARAGE.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northstar
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Immediate Availability Spacious condo with 1306 SqFt Fireplace Washer & Dryer Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet. No pets.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
654 West Jonathan Drive
654 W Jonathan Dr, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
Well maintained, very clean, spacious updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom,2 car garage, second floor laundry,townhouse in Lakewood Grove available July 1. New carpet and fresh neutral paint awaits you.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1037 N Village Drive
1037 North Village Drive, Round Lake Beach, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom 2 bath Coach house now for rent in the highly sought after Fairfield Villages in Round Lake Beach. Carpeting replaced 5-15-2020 & flooring in dining area and kitchen 5-16-2020.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
431 LEAH Lane
431 Leah Lane, Woodstock, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
661 sqft
Great 3RD Floor rental unit with vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, and private balcony. You will love that there is no one living above you. True 1 bedroom with door and nice sized Walk in closet. Washer & dryer in unit. 1 Car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
410 Cunat Boulevard
410 Cunat Boulevard, Richmond, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
First floor condo unit with full size washer and dryer, and 1 car garage near unit available now (garage space #123). Close to Wisconsin border and Fox Lake train station. Easy access to Route 12 and Route 31.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
590 Somerset Lane
590 Somerset Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
989 sqft
Recently renovated 2 bed, 2 bath first floor condo with awesome amenities, perfect location and great schools. Open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar, new counters and flooring.
