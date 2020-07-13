56 Apartments for rent in McHenry, IL with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some McHenry apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
918 N Oakwood Dr
918 West Oakwood Drive, McHenry, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Don't miss this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5321 Cobblers Crossing
5321 Cobblers Crossing, McHenry, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1541 sqft
Come in and see this beautiful 2nd floor rental home, ready for immediate occupancy! Large windows and soaring ceilings fill the rooms with natural light.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4314 West shamrock Lane
4314 West Shamrock Lane, McHenry, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
Adorable third Floor unit with garage! This fabulous bright cheerful unit has a fireplace and large Southern exposure balcony! Cathedral ceilings makes this unit feel spacious and inviting~ Freshly painted and ready for the next resident~

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
2554 Evergreen Circle
2554 Evergreen Circle, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Outstanding home with 3 beds and 2 1/2 baths, freshly painted, beautiful hardwood floors on first floor, large walk-in closets, separate laundry room, Attached 2 1/2 car garage and close to everything. DON'T WAIT! CLEAN UNIT! $300.
Results within 1 mile of McHenry

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4703 West Lakeshore Drive
4703 West Lakeshore Drive, McCullom Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
One Bedroom, One Bath, Country Living, Lake View - Property Id: 317431 This is a one bedroom one bath county setting home. This has a laundry room/mud room with washer and dryer. Large living room with fireplace vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2805 Walnut Drive
2805 Walnut Drive, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2805 Walnut Drive Available 08/05/20 Ranch with Full Basement and Garage in Wonder Lake! - 2 Bedroom Ranch Home located in Wonder Lake! This home has one bathroom and 1 Car Garage and located blocks from the lake! This home also has a full basement

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
306 North River Road
306 North River Road, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2993 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 306 North River Road in McHenry County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of McHenry
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
2603 Creek Lane 2603 Creek Lane
2603 Creek Lane, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom Home in Cary!!!! - Available now is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in Cary! This home has a very nice size layout with beautiful fireplace, large front and back yard with a fabulous wooden deck! Washer and Dryer in the home as well!

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
9210 Country Club Road
9210 Country Club Road, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Here is a chance to rent a "cabin in the woods"! Two bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch style home situated in a very private setting. Dining room, kitchen, and a large living room with a fireplace. Full basement and an attached garage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
70 Pine Court
70 Pine Ct, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1429 sqft
This rarely available 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
32476 North Rushmore Avenue
32476 North Rushmore Avenue, Lakemoor, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1311 sqft
Bright & Beautiful 2 story townhouse with private entrance! New Laminate Flooring. Kitchen opens to spacious living room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5403 East Lake Shore Drive
5403 East Lake Shore Drive, Wonder Lake, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
4016 sqft
This modern home is a rare architectural gem in one of the most beautiful locations in northern Illinois.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3322 Huntington Lane
3322 Huntington Lane, Island Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1297 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom townhome with great layout. Kitchen opens to living room. Laundry and powder room on first floor. Patio opens to yard and common area. Plenty of guest parking near by. Close to shopping, schools, and parks.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Bull Valley Golf Club
1400 West Longwood Drive
1400 West Longwood Drive, Woodstock, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
8050 sqft
Live the life of luxury! Over 8000 square feet of custom living space! Nestled in the Sanctuary of Bull Valley this French country home has spectacular views of the prairie! Warm welcoming covered front porch great for summer nights! Rich 2-story

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
171 Riverside Island Drive
171 Riverside Island Drive, Fox Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1272 sqft
Rarely available and highly desirable waterfront home on Riverside Island! Offering million dollar views with the best location on the chain! Located on an island with road access on Nippersink Lake, enjoy resort-like living on the Chain O'Lakes.
Results within 10 miles of McHenry
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
5 Units Available
Old Town District
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
29 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1288 Thomas Drive
1288 Thomas Dr, Woodstock, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1500 sqft
Available 08/18/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom upper level of a duplex - Property Id: 318664 UPPER LEVEL OF DUPLEX. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage, large yard on quiet street. Shopping near by. Close to square. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
811 WOODLAND RD
811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED! A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as : custom build walk in shower , quartz

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8300 Reva Bay Lane
8300 Reva Bay Lane, Fox Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy. This is a dynamite opportunity to rent a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit plus a patio, located on a 25-acre nature preserve that is adjacent to waterfront. Secure entry, private marina & picnic area.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Falcon Greens
8208 Redtail Drive
8208 Redtail Drive, Lakewood, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3248 sqft
Quintessential suburban living! Golfing community with golf course open to the public just down the street. Close to large park with walking trails and ponds. Beautiful Brick and Wood home on 1/2 acre lot. 4 or 5 bed rooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
1012 Grant Place
1012 Grant Place, Wauconda, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1403 N Lake Shore Dr 10 DD
1403 North Lake Shore Drive, Fox Lake, IL
Studio
$1,589
505 sqft
BRAND NEW RENO- SPACIOUS STUDIO WITH LAKE VIEW!! - Property Id: 315899 YOU NEED TO SEE THIS... STUDIO - 1 BATH - LAKE VIEW- LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE - BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS - BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN - PET FRIENDLY - CO-SIGNER ARE WELCOME.
City Guide for McHenry, IL

McHenry, Il, is named after Major William McHenry, who served in the Black Hawk War.

McHenry, a city of 27,000, is well known as the place to go if you need to buy something. Filled with big box stores, it has used these bland but convenient chain stores to revitalize its downtown areas. Some residents prefer to hop on the train and travel the 50 miles to downtown Chicago, where they can experience the trendy city life. For people who don't regard shopping as entertainment, there are cool lakes, dark forests, rocky hills, and mosquito-infested bogs just waiting to be explored. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in McHenry, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some McHenry apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

