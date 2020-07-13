56 Apartments for rent in McHenry, IL with parking
McHenry, Il, is named after Major William McHenry, who served in the Black Hawk War.
McHenry, a city of 27,000, is well known as the place to go if you need to buy something. Filled with big box stores, it has used these bland but convenient chain stores to revitalize its downtown areas. Some residents prefer to hop on the train and travel the 50 miles to downtown Chicago, where they can experience the trendy city life. For people who don't regard shopping as entertainment, there are cool lakes, dark forests, rocky hills, and mosquito-infested bogs just waiting to be explored. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some McHenry apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.