68 Apartments for rent in McHenry, IL

Planning an Apartment Search in McHenry

If you want an older house or a small apartment then the city center, which was recently gentrified, is just the place for you; most of the houses here were built in the '50s and '60s, with a few more modern places available. Some would call these buildings old, but you should just say they have character. The rest of the town has more modern houses built in the last 10 to 30 years, including some nice apartment complexes.

Every part of the town has a good number of houses, so if you need a decent sized 3-bedroom house for rent, you'll have a lot of choices. Or, you can choose between 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments throughout McHenry. And while the prices range from moderate to high for Illinois, you can still find some good deals with a bit of searching.