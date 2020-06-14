Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

21 Apartments for rent in McHenry, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for McHenry renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
804 Center Street
804 Center Street, McHenry, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1479 sqft
A must see! 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Dining room with lovely bay Window. Main floor has 2 bedrooms. Basement is finished with full bath. Backyard with deck.. Detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer included.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
2554 Evergreen Circle
2554 Evergreen Circle, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Outstanding home with 3 beds and 2 1/2 baths, freshly painted, beautiful hardwood floors on first floor, large walk-in closets, separate laundry room, Attached 2 1/2 car garage and close to everything. DON'T WAIT! CLEAN UNIT! $300.
Results within 1 mile of McHenry

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
4701 McCULLOM LAKE Road
4701 Mccullom Lake Road, McCullom Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED WIDE OPEN FLOOR PLAN (NOTE SIZE OF ROOMS) LARGE 3 BEDROOM 1.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5319 W. Highland Drive
5319 Highland Drive West, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Very nice 2 BR, Den, 2.5 BA Ranch House w 2 Car Garage in McHenry. Great Open floor plan, Good sized rooms, Laundry room off garage on main level. 85x125 Lot with nice fenced rear yard to enjoy your Fire pit and backyard BBQs.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1901 West August Lane
1901 West August Lane, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2502 sqft
Available immediately is this beautiful & impeccably maintained two story situated on a large 1.
Results within 5 miles of McHenry

Last updated June 14
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
1 Unit Available
3648 Greenview
3648 Greenview Road, Oakwood Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Fantastic Southport Corridor two bedroom, one bath in Lakeview/Wrigleyville features bay windows, heat included, updated kitchen with custom stone countertops, new mini blinds, freshly painted, new applicances, gas oven/range, fridge, dishwasher,

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3522 Southport Drive
3522 Southport Drive, Island Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
867 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE SINGLE LEVEL HOME BACKS TO RIVER FRONT IN SOUTHPORT VILLAGE! MAIN LIVING SPACE FEATURES AN OPEN PLAN WITH LIVING/DINING/KITCHEN OFFERING HARDWOOD FLOORING AND VAULTED CEILINGS. ENJOY STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND BREAKFAST BAR.

Last updated June 14
Berian Estates
1 Unit Available
4204 JACQUELINE Lane
4204 Jacqueline Road, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
5500 sqft
Incredible value for this beautiful super spacious custom built all brick home situated on over 1/2 acre on an interior lot within popular Berian Estates. The dramatic 2 story foyer gives you a sense of what is to come.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
171 Riverside Island Drive
171 Riverside Island Drive, Fox Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1272 sqft
Rarely available and highly desirable waterfront home on Riverside Island! Offering million dollar views with the best location on the chain! Located on an island with road access on Nippersink Lake, enjoy resort-like living on the Chain O'Lakes.
Results within 10 miles of McHenry

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
25420 W Golfview Ave
25420 Golfview Avenue, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1080 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom House with Chain O Lakes Access! - Property Id: 297904 OPEN CONCEPT FIRST FLOOR WITH KITCHEN, DINING ROOM LIVING ROOM AND BATH 1ST FLOOR IN THIS GREAT STARTER HOME WITH CORNER LOT AND .

Last updated June 14
Big Sky
1 Unit Available
1125 Heavens Gate
1125 Heavens Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2745 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Lake in the Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard.

Last updated June 14
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
37 Briarwood Drive
37 Briarwood Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1707 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live in this updated home, located a short walk or bike from Crystal Lake beaches and entertainment! The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, Corian counter tops and Stainless appliances.

Last updated June 14
Lake In The Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
9 Indian Trail
9 Indian Trail, Lake in the Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Beautifully renovated home with 3 bedroom and a bath in the main level and a 4th one and a 2nd bath in the walk out English basement. Lots of hardwood floor in the mail level and huge back yard.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
38422 North Columbia Bay Road
38422 North Columbia Bay Road, Fox Lake Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3700 sqft
3,700 square feet of luxury living. 3 level home.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2620 Braeburn Way
2620 Braeburn Way, Woodstock, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2762 sqft
2 story foyer welcomes you into beautiful 4 bedroom home with office/den, dramatic 2 story family room with fireplace, dinning room and living room with arch openings and pillars, large eat in kitchen with pantry and island, African Mahogany

Last updated June 14
Kings Gate West
1 Unit Available
1855 ANDOVER Lane
1855 Andover Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3382 sqft
IMMACULATE home in an "Estate-like" area. This home is full of upgrades, including HARDWOOD Flooring, carpeting & high end STAINLESS appliances. Built for entertaining with a Center Island & large pantry.

Last updated May 15
1 Unit Available
435 Brandy Drive
435 Brandy Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 story townhome in great location. Hardwood flooring and fresh paint through out! 1st level washer & dryer + 1/2 bath! Open concept living & dining that gains access to private patio through glass sliders.

Last updated June 14
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
9311 North Muirfield Drive
9311 North Muirfield Drive, Lakewood, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3086 sqft
NO PETS/NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Beautiful 5 bedroom home in Turnberry! 2-story foyer leads to separate living room or dining room with marble floor and bow window. Trimmed archways to both rooms add exquisite detail.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
28094 West Il Route 176
28094 East State Road, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2735 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to rent this GORGEOUS home built in the 1920's! PERFECT for nature lovers and gardening enthusiasts! Over 3000 square feet of living space! PLENTY of room for the ENTIRE FAMILY! ENJOY the views from the upper deck or the

Last updated June 14
Fieldcrest Farms
1 Unit Available
1500 Arquilla Dr
1500 Arquilla Drive, Algonquin, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3200 sqft
Rent starting at $3300/mo, includes free Renter's Insurance, and a free tenant web portal to view your account and files. Some tenants may qualify for a $100 monthly discount off the rent, and a 2 year lease.

Last updated May 31
Princeton Crossing
1 Unit Available
3232 HARVARD Lane
3232 Harvard Ln, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
A very nice & spacious townhome with a Loft and a Full Basement! 2-story Great Room with a Fireplace, Kitchen with Eat-in Area & 42" Cabinets, First Floor Laundry & Sliders to the Patio. Generous-sized bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms.
City Guide for McHenry, IL

McHenry, Il, is named after Major William McHenry, who served in the Black Hawk War.

McHenry, a city of 27,000, is well known as the place to go if you need to buy something. Filled with big box stores, it has used these bland but convenient chain stores to revitalize its downtown areas. Some residents prefer to hop on the train and travel the 50 miles to downtown Chicago, where they can experience the trendy city life. For people who don't regard shopping as entertainment, there are cool lakes, dark forests, rocky hills, and mosquito-infested bogs just waiting to be explored. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in McHenry, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for McHenry renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

