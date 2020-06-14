21 Apartments for rent in McHenry, IL with hardwood floors

McHenry, Il, is named after Major William McHenry, who served in the Black Hawk War.

McHenry, a city of 27,000, is well known as the place to go if you need to buy something. Filled with big box stores, it has used these bland but convenient chain stores to revitalize its downtown areas. Some residents prefer to hop on the train and travel the 50 miles to downtown Chicago, where they can experience the trendy city life. For people who don't regard shopping as entertainment, there are cool lakes, dark forests, rocky hills, and mosquito-infested bogs just waiting to be explored. See more