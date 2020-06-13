54 Apartments for rent in McHenry, IL with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
804 Center Street
804 Center Street, McHenry, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1479 sqft
A must see! 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Dining room with lovely bay Window. Main floor has 2 bedrooms. Basement is finished with full bath. Backyard with deck.. Detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3114 West Kinley Boulevard
3114 Kinley Boulevard West, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
NO PETS/NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Three bedroom ranch in McHenry Shores neighborhood makes a great starter home or rental property. Remodeled several years ago so this one is pretty nice! Home has an eat in kitchen and large living space.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4314 West shamrock Lane
4314 West Shamrock Lane, McHenry, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
725 sqft
Adorable third Floor unit with garage! This fabulous bright cheerful unit has a fireplace and large Southern exposure balcony! Cathedral ceilings makes this unit feel spacious and inviting~ Freshly painted and ready for the next resident~
Results within 1 mile of McHenry

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5319 W. Highland Drive
5319 Highland Drive West, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Very nice 2 BR, Den, 2.5 BA Ranch House w 2 Car Garage in McHenry. Great Open floor plan, Good sized rooms, Laundry room off garage on main level. 85x125 Lot with nice fenced rear yard to enjoy your Fire pit and backyard BBQs.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1901 West August Lane
1901 West August Lane, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2502 sqft
Available immediately is this beautiful & impeccably maintained two story situated on a large 1.
Results within 5 miles of McHenry
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$970
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
1 Unit Available
3648 Greenview
3648 Greenview Road, Oakwood Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Fantastic Southport Corridor two bedroom, one bath in Lakeview/Wrigleyville features bay windows, heat included, updated kitchen with custom stone countertops, new mini blinds, freshly painted, new applicances, gas oven/range, fridge, dishwasher,

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2620 Knob Hill Rd
2620 Knob Hill Road, Johnsburg, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Gorgeous Custom Built Home with over 4700 SF of Living Space - Gorgeous Custom Built Home with over 4700 SF of Living Space available in the Dutch Creek Woodlands subdivision! This home offers 4 Large Bedrooms, 4 Full Bathrooms, 3 Car Garage and

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5403 East Lake Shore Drive
5403 East Lake Shore Drive, Wonder Lake, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4016 sqft
This home is no longer available it SOLD!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3322 Huntington Lane
3322 Huntington Lane, Island Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1297 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom townhome with great layout. Kitchen opens to living room. Laundry and powder room on first floor. Patio opens to yard and common area. Plenty of guest parking near by. Close to shopping, schools, and parks.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3522 Southport Drive
3522 Southport Drive, Island Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
867 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE SINGLE LEVEL HOME BACKS TO RIVER FRONT IN SOUTHPORT VILLAGE! MAIN LIVING SPACE FEATURES AN OPEN PLAN WITH LIVING/DINING/KITCHEN OFFERING HARDWOOD FLOORING AND VAULTED CEILINGS. ENJOY STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND BREAKFAST BAR.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4214 North Riverview Drive
4214 Riverview Dr, Johnsburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
HOME ON CHANNEL FRONT, ONE BLOCK TO WHERE FOX RIVER MEETS THE CHAIN OF LAKES. COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME. GARAGE IS HEATED. BASEMENT HAS LOTS OF STORAGE. STEEL SEA WALL, PIER, DECK OVERLOOKING WATER. PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Ashton Pointe
1 Unit Available
842 Oak Hollow Road
842 Oak Hollow Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2068 sqft
FABULOUS EXECUTIVE RENTAL WITH GREAT LOCATION, JUST STEPS TO TRAIN AND WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN CRYSTAL LAKE. BEAUTIFUL END UNIT, 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH MANY UPGRADES, FORMER ASHTON POINTE MODEL.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Orchard Acres
1 Unit Available
4718 East Crystal Lake Avenue
4718 East Crystal Lake Avenue, McHenry County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1985 sqft
Showings start 6/2/2020 after current tenent moves out, minimum 700 credit score required, please feel free to fill our application to get started.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Berian Estates
1 Unit Available
4204 JACQUELINE Lane
4204 Jacqueline Road, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
5500 sqft
Incredible value for this beautiful super spacious custom built all brick home situated on over 1/2 acre on an interior lot within popular Berian Estates. The dramatic 2 story foyer gives you a sense of what is to come.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bull Valley Golf Club
1 Unit Available
1400 West Longwood Drive
1400 West Longwood Drive, Woodstock, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
8050 sqft
Live the life of luxury! Over 8000 square feet of custom living space! Nestled in the Sanctuary of Bull Valley this French country home has spectacular views of the prairie! Warm welcoming covered front porch great for summer nights! Rich 2-story

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7317 Chesterfield Road
7317 Chesterfield Road, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2400 sqft
Seller requires all entrants cover their mouths and noses during showings. Gloves provided in the house, please dispose of when finished looking and only take one pair for each person. Bathroom is being remodeled. New paint though much of the home.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
171 Riverside Island Drive
171 Riverside Island Drive, Fox Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1272 sqft
Rarely available and highly desirable waterfront home on Riverside Island! Offering million dollar views with the best location on the chain! Located on an island with road access on Nippersink Lake, enjoy resort-like living on the Chain O'Lakes.
Results within 10 miles of McHenry
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
$
Old Town District
2 Units Available
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1426 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
312 Sumner Street
312 Sumner Street, Genoa City, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1787 sqft
This spectacular 4 bdrm/2 bath home offers tons of space & natural light throughout. Brand new hickory flooring throughout living room & kitchen, mud/laundry room. 2 bdrm plus bath on 1st floor and additional 2 bdrm plus bath on 2nd floor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1350 N. Madison St.
1350 North Madison Street, Woodstock, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,645
820 sqft
Available 06/27/20 EXTRA BIG 1BED IN THE HEART OF WEST LOOP! WHOA!!! - Property Id: 256211 WEST LOOP! LUX+STYLISH 1BED, 1BATH! EXTRA BIG! WITH BALCONY! 10 FT CEILINGS Oversized windows Track lighting SS apps Grey cabinetry QUARTZ countertops Plank

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
520 S Main Street Unit C
520 S Main St, Wauconda, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Exquisite 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Oversized Garage located minutes from Downtown Wauconda! - Exquisite 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Oversized Garage located minutes from Downtown Wauconda! This home boasts a beautiful layout with a large open kitchen, 2

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
811 WOODLAND RD
811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
811 WOODLAND RD Available 07/01/20 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED! A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as :
City Guide for McHenry, IL

McHenry, Il, is named after Major William McHenry, who served in the Black Hawk War.

McHenry, a city of 27,000, is well known as the place to go if you need to buy something. Filled with big box stores, it has used these bland but convenient chain stores to revitalize its downtown areas. Some residents prefer to hop on the train and travel the 50 miles to downtown Chicago, where they can experience the trendy city life. For people who don't regard shopping as entertainment, there are cool lakes, dark forests, rocky hills, and mosquito-infested bogs just waiting to be explored. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in McHenry, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for McHenry renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

