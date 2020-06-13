/
3 bedroom apartments
37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in McHenry, IL
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
804 Center Street
804 Center Street, McHenry, IL
A must see! 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Dining room with lovely bay Window. Main floor has 2 bedrooms. Basement is finished with full bath. Backyard with deck.. Detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer included.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3114 West Kinley Boulevard
3114 Kinley Boulevard West, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
NO PETS/NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Three bedroom ranch in McHenry Shores neighborhood makes a great starter home or rental property. Remodeled several years ago so this one is pretty nice! Home has an eat in kitchen and large living space.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
2554 Evergreen Circle
2554 Evergreen Circle, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Outstanding home with 3 beds and 2 1/2 baths, freshly painted, beautiful hardwood floors on first floor, large walk-in closets, separate laundry room, Attached 2 1/2 car garage and close to everything. DON'T WAIT! CLEAN UNIT! $300.
Results within 1 mile of McHenry
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1901 West August Lane
1901 West August Lane, McHenry County, IL
Available immediately is this beautiful & impeccably maintained two story situated on a large 1.
Results within 5 miles of McHenry
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2620 Knob Hill Rd
2620 Knob Hill Road, Johnsburg, IL
Gorgeous Custom Built Home with over 4700 SF of Living Space - Gorgeous Custom Built Home with over 4700 SF of Living Space available in the Dutch Creek Woodlands subdivision! This home offers 4 Large Bedrooms, 4 Full Bathrooms, 3 Car Garage and
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
5403 East Lake Shore Drive
5403 East Lake Shore Drive, Wonder Lake, IL
This home is no longer available it SOLD!
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3322 Huntington Lane
3322 Huntington Lane, Island Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1297 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom townhome with great layout. Kitchen opens to living room. Laundry and powder room on first floor. Patio opens to yard and common area. Plenty of guest parking near by. Close to shopping, schools, and parks.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3006 Highland Drive
3006 Highland Drive, McHenry County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1028 sqft
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Ashton Pointe
1 Unit Available
842 Oak Hollow Road
842 Oak Hollow Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2068 sqft
FABULOUS EXECUTIVE RENTAL WITH GREAT LOCATION, JUST STEPS TO TRAIN AND WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN CRYSTAL LAKE. BEAUTIFUL END UNIT, 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH MANY UPGRADES, FORMER ASHTON POINTE MODEL.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Orchard Acres
1 Unit Available
4718 East Crystal Lake Avenue
4718 East Crystal Lake Avenue, McHenry County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1985 sqft
Showings start 6/2/2020 after current tenent moves out, minimum 700 credit score required, please feel free to fill our application to get started.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Berian Estates
1 Unit Available
4204 JACQUELINE Lane
4204 Jacqueline Road, McHenry County, IL
Incredible value for this beautiful super spacious custom built all brick home situated on over 1/2 acre on an interior lot within popular Berian Estates. The dramatic 2 story foyer gives you a sense of what is to come.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Bull Valley Golf Club
1 Unit Available
1400 West Longwood Drive
1400 West Longwood Drive, Woodstock, IL
Live the life of luxury! Over 8000 square feet of custom living space! Nestled in the Sanctuary of Bull Valley this French country home has spectacular views of the prairie! Warm welcoming covered front porch great for summer nights! Rich 2-story
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
7317 Chesterfield Road
7317 Chesterfield Road, McHenry County, IL
Seller requires all entrants cover their mouths and noses during showings. Gloves provided in the house, please dispose of when finished looking and only take one pair for each person. Bathroom is being remodeled. New paint though much of the home.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
171 Riverside Island Drive
171 Riverside Island Drive, Fox Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1272 sqft
Rarely available and highly desirable waterfront home on Riverside Island! Offering million dollar views with the best location on the chain! Located on an island with road access on Nippersink Lake, enjoy resort-like living on the Chain O'Lakes.
Results within 10 miles of McHenry
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
312 Sumner Street
312 Sumner Street, Genoa City, WI
This spectacular 4 bdrm/2 bath home offers tons of space & natural light throughout. Brand new hickory flooring throughout living room & kitchen, mud/laundry room. 2 bdrm plus bath on 1st floor and additional 2 bdrm plus bath on 2nd floor.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
37 Briarwood Drive
37 Briarwood Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1707 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live in this updated home, located a short walk or bike from Crystal Lake beaches and entertainment! The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, Corian counter tops and Stainless appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Lake In The Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
9 Indian Trail
9 Indian Trail, Lake in the Hills, IL
Beautifully renovated home with 3 bedroom and a bath in the main level and a 4th one and a 2nd bath in the walk out English basement. Lots of hardwood floor in the mail level and huge back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25420 W Golfview Ave
25420 Golfview Avenue, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1080 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom House with Chain O Lakes Access! - Property Id: 297904 OPEN CONCEPT FIRST FLOOR WITH KITCHEN, DINING ROOM LIVING ROOM AND BATH 1ST FLOOR IN THIS GREAT STARTER HOME WITH CORNER LOT AND .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winding Creek of Algonquin
1 Unit Available
2708 Bay View Circle
2708 Bay View Circle, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1873 sqft
2708 Bay View Circle Available 07/01/20 Beautiful End Unit - DESIRABLE CREEKSIDE MEADOWS SUBDIVISION. HOME FEATURES NEARLY 1900 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE AND 3 BEDROOMS, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
811 WOODLAND RD
811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL
811 WOODLAND RD Available 07/01/20 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED! A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as :
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
38422 North Columbia Bay Road
38422 North Columbia Bay Road, Fox Lake Hills, IL
3,700 square feet of luxury living. 3 level home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2620 Braeburn Way
2620 Braeburn Way, Woodstock, IL
2 story foyer welcomes you into beautiful 4 bedroom home with office/den, dramatic 2 story family room with fireplace, dinning room and living room with arch openings and pillars, large eat in kitchen with pantry and island, African Mahogany
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Big Sky
1 Unit Available
1125 Heavens Gate
1125 Heavens Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Lake in the Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1001 Bonnie Brook Lane
1001 Bonnie Brook Lane, Round Lake Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
828 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
828 sqft
