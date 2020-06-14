55 Apartments for rent in McHenry, IL with garage
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 44
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 1
1 of 33
1 of 32
1 of 20
1 of 32
1 of 9
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 1
1 of 38
1 of 32
1 of 34
1 of 26
1 of 10
1 of 35
1 of 29
1 of 21
McHenry, Il, is named after Major William McHenry, who served in the Black Hawk War.
McHenry, a city of 27,000, is well known as the place to go if you need to buy something. Filled with big box stores, it has used these bland but convenient chain stores to revitalize its downtown areas. Some residents prefer to hop on the train and travel the 50 miles to downtown Chicago, where they can experience the trendy city life. For people who don't regard shopping as entertainment, there are cool lakes, dark forests, rocky hills, and mosquito-infested bogs just waiting to be explored. See more
McHenry apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.