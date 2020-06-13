21 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in McHenry, IL
1 of 12
1 of 44
1 of 15
1 of 1
1 of 32
1 of 21
1 of 10
1 of 29
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 2
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 1
1 of 23
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 10
1 of 14
McHenry, Il, is named after Major William McHenry, who served in the Black Hawk War.
McHenry, a city of 27,000, is well known as the place to go if you need to buy something. Filled with big box stores, it has used these bland but convenient chain stores to revitalize its downtown areas. Some residents prefer to hop on the train and travel the 50 miles to downtown Chicago, where they can experience the trendy city life. For people who don't regard shopping as entertainment, there are cool lakes, dark forests, rocky hills, and mosquito-infested bogs just waiting to be explored. See more
Finding an apartment in McHenry that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.