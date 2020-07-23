/
mchenry county
175 Apartments for rent in McHenry County, IL📍
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.
Old Town District
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1087 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1434 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
108 West Brink Street
108 W Brink St, Harvard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy new carpeting and flooring, Central A/C and Heat. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets. Beautiful grounds in country-like setting, private balconies. A river runs through it.
Four Colonies
988 Camelot Drive
988 Camelot Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1048 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car attached garage. Large deck overlooking patio and fenced in yard. Close to school and shopping. Family room and full bath in lower level. Washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers.
Spring Lake Farms South
5522 Chantilly Circle
5522 Chantilly Circle, Lake in the Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1656 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Four Colonies
485 Brook Drive
485 Brook Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1364 sqft
Kitchen features SS appliances. 1 Car attached Garage. Washer/Dryer included. Deck & fenced Yard. Rehab in 2017: new garage door, water heater, gutters/downspouts, thermostat, vinyl flooring and many other improvements! 2 pets allowed.
6020 Hickory Street
6020 Hickory St, Chemung, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
650 sqft
Available September 1st, 2020 is this remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath main level Ranch unit set on nearly 1/3 of an acre with it's own private entrance.
McHenry Country Club
3311 Waukegan Road
3311 Waukegan Rd, McHenry, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Freshly painted throughout with brand new carpeting. This spacious 2 bedroom upstairs unit is ready for you. Rent includes an inside parking space (the garage is shared with another tenant). Yardwork is included for the shared back and side yard.
Lakeland Shores
1442 N North ave b
1442 South North Avenue, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Gigantic 3 bed 3 bath in Old Town! - Property Id: 173252 Extra large 3 bed 3 bath multi-level unit w/ private entrance is available immediately! Unique features throughout this bed and breakfast converted into residential address.
700 Kresswood Dr
700 Kresswood Drive, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2300 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Great Kresswood Trails townhome - Property Id: 323340 Beautifully maintained end unit town home in the highly desirable Kresswood Trails in McHenry .1770 sf plus 600 basement .
1288 Thomas Drive
1288 Thomas Dr, Woodstock, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1500 sqft
Available 08/18/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom upper level of a duplex - Property Id: 318664 UPPER LEVEL OF DUPLEX. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage, large yard on quiet street. Shopping near by. Close to square. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Millbrook Townhomes
1443 Millbrook Dr
1443 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1567 sqft
Behind Algonquin Commons - Property Id: 186834 Amazing 2Br, 1.5 Ba townhouse with a loft, hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings in Master Bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Well maintained and updated.
3121 S Waterview Ave
3121 South Waterview Avenue, McHenry County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated 1 Bedroom 1 bath house for rent. New kitchen appliances/Washer/Dryer/Central Air/countertops/ floors/doors etc. EVERYTHING is BRAND NEW. (RLNE5935813)
2805 Walnut Drive
2805 Walnut Drive, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2805 Walnut Drive Available 08/05/20 Ranch with Full Basement and Garage in Wonder Lake! - 2 Bedroom Ranch Home located in Wonder Lake! This home has one bathroom and 1 Car Garage and located blocks from the lake! This home also has a full basement
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
2603 Creek Lane
2603 Creek Lane, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom Home in Cary!!!! - Available now is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in Cary! This home has a very nice size layout with beautiful fireplace, large front and back yard with a fabulous wooden deck! Washer and Dryer in the home as well!
918 N Oakwood Dr
918 West Oakwood Drive, McHenry, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Don't miss this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.
Winding Creek of Algonquin
2708 Bay View Circle
2708 Bay View Circle, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1873 sqft
Beautiful End Unit - DESIRABLE CREEKSIDE MEADOWS SUBDIVISION. HOME FEATURES NEARLY 1900 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE AND 3 BEDROOMS, 2.1 BATHS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, VAULTED CEILINGS, 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY, OFFICE/DEN, AND FULL BASEMENT.
Northstar
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Immediate Availability Spacious condo with 1306 SqFt Fireplace Washer & Dryer Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet. No pets.
384 Pierson
384 Pierson Street, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1000 sqft
Nice second floor unit in a quiet no smoking building. Heat and cooking gas included. All utilities included except electric and cable. Nice, 2nd floor apartment, remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath, hardwood floor in the kitchen, carpeted throughout.
545 Sandy Court
545 Sandy Court, Harvard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1551 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 545 Sandy Court in Harvard. View photos, descriptions and more!
91 West Crystal Lake Avenue
91 West Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
600 sqft
Location is everything and this 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is less than 1/2 mile to the Metra Train station, less than 1/4 mile to downtown Crystal lake where you will find wonderful shopping, restaurants, the Raue Center for Performing Arts and right
11313 Douglas Avenue
11313 Douglas Ave, Huntley, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1400 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath in town duplex building.
Turnberry
7515 Inverway Drive
7515 Inverway, Lakewood, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
4435 sqft
IMPECCABLE CUSTOM ALL BRICK FABULOUS HOME IN TURNBERRY ON PICTURESQUE LANDSCAPED CORNER LOT WITH EXTRA WIDE CIRCULAR DRIVE. THE HOME GRACIOUSLY WELCOMES YOU INTO THE 2 STORY FOYER.
Highlands of Algonquin-Golf View Estates
1607 Glengarry Court
1607 Glengarry Court, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1649 sqft
Spacious unit overlooking Golf Course in back and tennis court in front clean and ready to go....3 big bedrooms 2 baths, Vaulted ceiling in spacious LR/DR area. Newer windows and HVAC system Common outdoor pool area, Big space
