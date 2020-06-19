All apartments in Granite City
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:47 AM

2608 State Street

2608 State St · (618) 307-5616
Location

2608 State St, Granite City, IL 62040

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to your very own updated STUDIO apartment. This home offers fresh paint, new wood floors throughout, newer appliances and a spacious walk in closet. 20 Minutes from STL, close to IL Route 3, IL 162. UNIT is an UPSTAIRS apartment. Tenant provides their own window unit AC. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Coin laundry on site. Individual storage unit available. THIS is a NO SMOKING, NO PET apartment. Application required. $35.00 fee for all applicants 18 years of age or older. Credit, criminal, rental and employment verified. MAX occupancy is 2 people. Won't last long at this great price! *Agent has interest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 State Street have any available units?
2608 State Street has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2608 State Street have?
Some of 2608 State Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
2608 State Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 State Street pet-friendly?
No, 2608 State Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Granite City.
Does 2608 State Street offer parking?
Yes, 2608 State Street does offer parking.
Does 2608 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 State Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 State Street have a pool?
No, 2608 State Street does not have a pool.
Does 2608 State Street have accessible units?
No, 2608 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 State Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 State Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2608 State Street has units with air conditioning.
