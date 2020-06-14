Apartment List
IL
/
granite city
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:52 PM

154 Apartments for rent in Granite City, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Granite City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
$
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Granite City
4078 Kathy Dr #1, Granite City, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Granite City in Granite City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2419 STATE Street
2419 State St, Granite City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
925 sqft
Two Bedroom Unit in Hills Parkview Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring Throughout Main Living Areas, 14 x 12 Living Room, 12 x 10 Kitchen Includes Glass Top Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom with Ceramic Tiled

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2608 State Street
2608 State St, Granite City, IL
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Welcome to your very own updated STUDIO apartment. This home offers fresh paint, new wood floors throughout, newer appliances and a spacious walk in closet. 20 Minutes from STL, close to IL Route 3, IL 162. UNIT is an UPSTAIRS apartment.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2616 State Street
2616 State St, Granite City, IL
Studio
$600
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to your very own updated STUDIO apartment. This home offers fresh paint, new wood floors throughout, newer appliances and a spacious walk in closet. 20 Minutes from STL, close to IL Route 3, IL 162. UNIT is an UPSTAIRS apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Granite City
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Columbus Square
16 Units Available
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$590
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$790
960 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$574
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
826 sqft
High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Downtown St. Louis
13 Units Available
Vangard
1110 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in an eight-story former warehouse in the Loft District. One- and two-bedroom loft-style apartments with timber ceilings and exposed brick walls. Complimentary internet and cable TV. On-site restaurant, winery and gourmet market.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown St. Louis
18 Units Available
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,110
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is opening for in person tours on 6/15/20. We are limiting tours to 2 people at a time and practicing social distancing. We do require a mask to be worn and will check your tempature apon arrival. Appointments are highly suggested.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Downtown St. Louis
35 Units Available
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$741
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1177 sqft
The building is absolutely SPECTACULAR! The Rooftop includes a fitness center, clubroom, four seasons room and swimming pool. We are home to Peoples National Bank,Cafe Cioccolato, SanSai Japanese Grill, and Great Clips.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Grand Center
8 Units Available
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
798 sqft
Newly renovated in 2002 and located right next to St. Louis University, The Continental Life Buldings luminous presence contains the most prestigious penthouses in St. Louis.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown St. Louis
28 Units Available
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1126 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
$
Downtown St. Louis
31 Units Available
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$875
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1076 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Verified

1 of 115

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Central West End Historic District
4 Units Available
Vandy House
3902 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1180 sqft
Recently updated, air-conditioned apartments boast hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Laundry center on site. Lots of restaurants lining Lindell Boulevard. Across the street from Saint Louis University.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
Downtown St. Louis
5 Units Available
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1594 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
2195 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
Tower at OPOP
411 North 8th Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tower at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated November 26 at 11:53pm
Midtown
Contact for Availability
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,064
1 Bedroom
$1,114
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Glasgow Village
1 Unit Available
224 Presley Dr
224 Presley Road, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
854 sqft
224 Presley Dr., St. Louis, MO 63137 Available to view NOW! Swing by to view this adorable home of 854 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1120 Rhea Avenue
1120 Rhea Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$890
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1669678 A coveted rental home in St.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown St. Louis
1 Unit Available
1204 Washington Avenue
1204 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
2732 sqft
Come see this one of a kind ‘Top Floor Penthouse’ located on one of the best corners Downtown! This is a rare opportunity to own one of the very few two-story condos in Jack Thompson Square! Featuring sprawling maple hardwood floors, an enormous

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
9874 Valley Dr
9874 Valley Drive, Riverview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1830 sqft
Gorgeous 3 beds, 2 bath, and 1830 sq ft home in St Louis! Featuring a family room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and enclosed porch to make up the first floor and 2 additional bedrooms in the second level! Lovely

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Claremont
1 Unit Available
523 North 29th Street
523 North 29th Street, East St. Louis, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
832 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in East Saint Louis.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Greater Ville
1 Unit Available
3632 N Taylor Ave 2nd floor
3632 North Taylor Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$700
1157 sqft
2 bed/1bath 2nd floor unit with balcony - Property Id: 224081 Two bedrooms one bathroom upper level unit. Central air, stove and fridge included. W/d hookups in the basement. Unit is all electric. Nice size living room dining room and kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown St. Louis
1 Unit Available
901 Washington Avenue
901 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2168 sqft
Luxury 2 story penthouse loft in a premier location! Professionally designed, stylish & tasteful, this loft is ideal for your urban living dream! Walk into an open floor plan w/featured natural timber posts, wooden ceilings, exposed brick walls,

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown St. Louis
1 Unit Available
314 North Broadway
314 North Broadway, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
962 sqft
Luxury condo for lease at the Marquette Building located in the heart of Downtown St. Louis. This great condo is on the top floor of the building and receives lots of natural light, while the downtown landscape reminds you of Chicago.
City Guide for Granite City, IL

"Writings on the wall She's not there at all She walked out the door Down the stairs and through the hall / No one saw her go No one saw her at all They think they saw a ghost, cause they let one in the hall / Oooo Ahhhh / Watching the world Watching the world With the granite city girl" (- Deep Sea Arcade, 'Granite City')

Granite City is actually a really nice little city of just under 30,000 residents. It gets something of a bad rap in Southern Illinois because it's the only city south of Springfield that is pro-choice, except for smoking. It's part of the St. Louis Metropolitan area and is just a bit smaller than nearby Belleville. However there are great jobs and the people are friendly. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Granite City, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Granite City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

