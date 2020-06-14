118 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Granite City, IL

/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Granite City
4078 Kathy Dr #1, Granite City, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Granite City in Granite City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Columbus Square
14 Units Available
City Side
1115 Carr St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$738
722 sqft
Embrace the excitement of downtown living within the comforts of a community setting. Welcome to Cityside Apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown St. Louis
9 Units Available
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
844 sqft
Downtown St.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$685
689 sqft
High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Spanish Lake
18 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
685 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown St. Louis
13 Units Available
Vangard
1110 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$875
955 sqft
Situated in an eight-story former warehouse in the Loft District. One- and two-bedroom loft-style apartments with timber ceilings and exposed brick walls. Complimentary internet and cable TV. On-site restaurant, winery and gourmet market.
Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
Bogen
1209 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1414 sqft
The Bogen Lofts is a unique community with plenty of beautiful, recently renovated units. Amenities include refrigerators, walk-in closets, garbage disposals and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly and has an elevator.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown St. Louis
16 Units Available
Ventana
1207 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1377 sqft
This community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in 12 floor plans. Units are recently renovated and feature washers/dryers. Pet-friendly community with onsite clubhouse and garage parking. Just moments from The Dome at America's Center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown St. Louis
18 Units Available
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,110
841 sqft
Our leasing office is opening for in person tours on 6/15/20. We are limiting tours to 2 people at a time and practicing social distancing. We do require a mask to be worn and will check your tempature apon arrival. Appointments are highly suggested.
Last updated June 12 at 07:43pm
Downtown St. Louis
12 Units Available
Peper Lofts
701 North 1st Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
641 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peper Lofts in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 07:09pm
Downtown St. Louis
35 Units Available
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$741
787 sqft
The building is absolutely SPECTACULAR! The Rooftop includes a fitness center, clubroom, four seasons room and swimming pool. We are home to Peoples National Bank,Cafe Cioccolato, SanSai Japanese Grill, and Great Clips.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Columbus Square
16 Units Available
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$590
573 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown St. Louis
28 Units Available
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
789 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
Grand Center
8 Units Available
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
786 sqft
Newly renovated in 2002 and located right next to St. Louis University, The Continental Life Buldings luminous presence contains the most prestigious penthouses in St. Louis.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown St. Louis
3 Units Available
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$806
675 sqft
Downtowner Apartments – restores one of the coolest addresses in St. Louis. Choose a classic 1 or 2 bedroom, or a trend-forward micro studio.
Last updated May 28 at 12:08pm
Midtown
6 Units Available
GW Lofts
2615 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
GW Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle.
Last updated June 10 at 02:14pm
Downtown St. Louis
4 Units Available
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
835 sqft
Ballpark Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces. Ballpark Lofts is 2 blocks west of Busch Stadium.
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
Downtown St. Louis
31 Units Available
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,030
647 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
Downtown St. Louis
5 Units Available
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1064 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
Tower at OPOP
411 North 8th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
853 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tower at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated March 19 at 02:50pm
Central West End Historic District
6 Units Available
Westminster Place Apartments
4005 Westminster Pl, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$999
1000 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Place Apartments, conveniently located in the premier Central West End neighborhood of St Louis. Our Property appeals to residents desiring an ideal location in a well-established transit oriented neighborhood.
Last updated November 26 at 11:53pm
Midtown
Contact for Availability
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,114
The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown St. Louis
1 Unit Available
1114 Lucas Ave #211
1114 Lucas Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$995
950 sqft
Gorgeous Loft with a Move In Special!!! - This one bedroom loft located on Washington Ave. won't last long! It is located within Lucas Lofts, and it features garage parking for one car and access to a beautiful rooftop deck.
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Grand Center
1 Unit Available
3745 Lindell Blvd
3745 Lindell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
Hello! This is a great apartment.
