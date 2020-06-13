Apartment List
152 Apartments for rent in Granite City, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Granite City
4078 Kathy Dr #1, Granite City, IL
1 Bedroom
$615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Granite City in Granite City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2419 STATE Street
2419 State St, Granite City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
925 sqft
Two Bedroom Unit in Hills Parkview Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring Throughout Main Living Areas, 14 x 12 Living Room, 12 x 10 Kitchen Includes Glass Top Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom with Ceramic Tiled
Results within 5 miles of Granite City
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Columbus Square
16 Units Available
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$590
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$790
960 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Spanish Lake
19 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
1 Bedroom
$515
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown St. Louis
9 Units Available
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,112
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown St.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$574
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$685
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
826 sqft
High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:43pm
Downtown St. Louis
12 Units Available
Peper Lofts
701 North 1st Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peper Lofts in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown St. Louis
18 Units Available
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,110
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is opening for in person tours on 6/15/20. We are limiting tours to 2 people at a time and practicing social distancing. We do require a mask to be worn and will check your tempature apon arrival. Appointments are highly suggested.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
Downtown St. Louis
36 Units Available
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$741
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1177 sqft
The building is absolutely SPECTACULAR! The Rooftop includes a fitness center, clubroom, four seasons room and swimming pool. We are home to Peoples National Bank,Cafe Cioccolato, SanSai Japanese Grill, and Great Clips.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Columbus Square
14 Units Available
City Side
1115 Carr St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$740
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$812
847 sqft
Embrace the excitement of downtown living within the comforts of a community setting. Welcome to Cityside Apartments.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 10 at 02:14pm
$
Downtown St. Louis
4 Units Available
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ballpark Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces. Ballpark Lofts is 2 blocks west of Busch Stadium.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Downtown St. Louis
28 Units Available
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1126 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated May 28 at 12:08pm
$
Midtown
6 Units Available
GW Lofts
2615 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1865 sqft
GW Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 115

Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Central West End Historic District
4 Units Available
Vandy House
3902 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1180 sqft
Recently updated, air-conditioned apartments boast hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Laundry center on site. Lots of restaurants lining Lindell Boulevard. Across the street from Saint Louis University.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
Downtown St. Louis
5 Units Available
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1594 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
2195 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
Tower at OPOP
411 North 8th Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tower at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated March 19 at 02:50pm
Central West End Historic District
6 Units Available
Westminster Place Apartments
4005 Westminster Pl, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
892 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Place Apartments, conveniently located in the premier Central West End neighborhood of St Louis. Our Property appeals to residents desiring an ideal location in a well-established transit oriented neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
10010 Valley Dr.
10010 Valley Drive, Riverview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
884 sqft
3 bedroom home in Riverview - Welcome home! This freshly painted 3 bedroom home is ready for someone to call it home. The kitchen features an eat in space for meals as well as a gas stove.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown St. Louis
1 Unit Available
1114 Lucas Ave #211
1114 Lucas Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$995
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Loft with a Move In Special!!! - This one bedroom loft located on Washington Ave. won't last long! It is located within Lucas Lofts, and it features garage parking for one car and access to a beautiful rooftop deck.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Glasgow Village
1 Unit Available
224 Presley Dr
224 Presley Road, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
854 sqft
224 Presley Dr., St. Louis, MO 63137 Available to view NOW! Swing by to view this adorable home of 854 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
9874 Valley Dr
9874 Valley Drive, Riverview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1830 sqft
Gorgeous 3 beds, 2 bath, and 1830 sq ft home in St Louis! Featuring a family room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and enclosed porch to make up the first floor and 2 additional bedrooms in the second level! Lovely

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Downtown St. Louis
1 Unit Available
1501 Locust
1501 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1585 sqft
Great Rental with an Amazing View. Available by 15 June!! Corner Unit offers great Loft style living. Large Loft with Open Living, Kitchen & Dining rooms. Lots of Large Windows in the Living & Dining rooms.
City Guide for Granite City, IL

"Writings on the wall She's not there at all She walked out the door Down the stairs and through the hall / No one saw her go No one saw her at all They think they saw a ghost, cause they let one in the hall / Oooo Ahhhh / Watching the world Watching the world With the granite city girl" (- Deep Sea Arcade, 'Granite City')

Granite City is actually a really nice little city of just under 30,000 residents. It gets something of a bad rap in Southern Illinois because it's the only city south of Springfield that is pro-choice, except for smoking. It's part of the St. Louis Metropolitan area and is just a bit smaller than nearby Belleville. However there are great jobs and the people are friendly. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Granite City, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Granite City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

