152 Apartments for rent in Granite City, IL with balcony
"Writings on the wall She's not there at all She walked out the door Down the stairs and through the hall / No one saw her go No one saw her at all They think they saw a ghost, cause they let one in the hall / Oooo Ahhhh / Watching the world Watching the world With the granite city girl" (- Deep Sea Arcade, 'Granite City')
Granite City is actually a really nice little city of just under 30,000 residents. It gets something of a bad rap in Southern Illinois because it's the only city south of Springfield that is pro-choice, except for smoking. It's part of the St. Louis Metropolitan area and is just a bit smaller than nearby Belleville. However there are great jobs and the people are friendly. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Granite City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.