3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
131 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Granite City, IL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2722 Sunset
2722 Sunset Drive, Granite City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
For Rent...2722 Sunset, Granite City - 2722 Sunset, Granite City is move in ready! Three bedrooms, one bathroom and lots of space in this home.
Results within 1 mile of Granite City
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
25 GEMSTONE
25 Gemstone Drive, Pontoon Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
Wonderful Opportunity to to live on the Lake. This is a 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home with all appliances, 2 car garage and a Lake. Don't miss this. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $35 application fee for each adult applicant.
Results within 5 miles of Granite City
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Columbus Square
16 Units Available
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$790
960 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Spanish Lake
19 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$799
1430 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Last updated May 28 at 12:08pm
$
Midtown
6 Units Available
GW Lofts
2615 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1865 sqft
GW Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
$
Downtown St. Louis
31 Units Available
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1602 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Last updated May 23 at 04:18pm
Central West End Historic District
4 Units Available
Vandy House
3902 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1180 sqft
Recently updated, air-conditioned apartments boast hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Laundry center on site. Lots of restaurants lining Lindell Boulevard. Across the street from Saint Louis University.
Last updated June 13 at 12:59am
Downtown St. Louis
5 Units Available
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
2195 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated November 26 at 11:53pm
Midtown
Contact for Availability
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1104 Laredo Avenue
1104 Laredo Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
933 sqft
Say hello to your new home! This beautiful home located in St. Louis is priced to rent and won't last long! This 958 sq. ft. home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1120 Rhea Avenue
1120 Rhea Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$890
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1669678 A coveted rental home in St.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wood River
1 Unit Available
103 W Acton
103 East Acton Avenue, Wood River, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled & Ready to Rent - 103 W Acton, Wood River is move in ready! Updated throughout and professionally managed by HOMEiNVESTORS LLC. This home has been renovated from top to bottom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old North St. Louis
1 Unit Available
1522 Hebert St
1522 Hebert Street, St. Louis, MO
1522 Hebert St - 4 beds 1.5 baths 1,292 sqft (RLNE5787620)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vandeventer
1 Unit Available
4056 West Belle Place
4056 West Belle Place, St. Louis, MO
Huge Historical Single Family Home - This beautiful home was built in 1896 recently updated and features 4bedrooms with 2 1/2 Baths. W/D Hook up on second level with unfinished basement. Comes with central heating and cooling.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
10010 Valley Dr.
10010 Valley Drive, Riverview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
884 sqft
3 bedroom home in Riverview - Welcome home! This freshly painted 3 bedroom home is ready for someone to call it home. The kitchen features an eat in space for meals as well as a gas stove.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Glasgow Village
1 Unit Available
224 Presley Dr
224 Presley Road, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
854 sqft
224 Presley Dr., St. Louis, MO 63137 Available to view NOW! Swing by to view this adorable home of 854 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1132 Baron Ave
1132 Baron Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
850 sqft
1132 Baron Ave is a house in St. Louis, MO 63138. This 864 square foot house sits on a 5,201 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1959.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Walnut Park West
1 Unit Available
6206 Emma Ave
6206 Emma Avenue, St. Louis, MO
The main floor has 2 bedrooms, full bath, eat-in kitchen and living room. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and a half bath. Basement is unfinished with a garage. NEWLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM WITH BASEMENT AND GARAGE ATTACHED
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Bellefontaine
1 Unit Available
1143 Angeline Dr
1143 Angeline Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$975
1046 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1143 Angeline Dr in Bellefontaine Neighbors. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
9874 Valley Dr
9874 Valley Drive, Riverview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1830 sqft
Gorgeous 3 beds, 2 bath, and 1830 sq ft home in St Louis! Featuring a family room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and enclosed porch to make up the first floor and 2 additional bedrooms in the second level! Lovely
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1352 Farmview Ave
1352 Farmview Drive, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
912 sqft
Brick 3 bedroom house with alarm system. Updated kitchen and bath, new floors, fenced back yard. Full unfinished basement with laundry hookups. 3 Bed Brick - Spanish Lake
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
700 Cordova
700 Cordova Street, Spanish Lake, MO
This darling 4 bed 1 bath home is ready for you and your family. Schedule a showing today!
