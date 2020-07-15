Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:18 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Granite City, IL with garages

Granite City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2820 Warren
2820 Warren Avenue, Granite City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
Two Bedroom House with Main Floor Laundry Hookups and Garage w/ Opener! - Two bedroom home in Granite City has a kitchen equipped with a range, refrigerator and microwave! Washer/Dryer hookups off the kitchen, 3/4 bath and super sized garage with
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
25 GEMSTONE
25 Gemstone Drive, Pontoon Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
Wonderful Opportunity to to live on the Lake. This is a 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home with all appliances, 2 car garage and a Lake. Don't miss this. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $35 application fee for each adult applicant.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4033 Breckenridge
4033 Breckenridge Lane, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1350 sqft
For Rent...4033 Breckenridge, Pontoon Beach - 4033 Breckenridge Pontoon Beach has been renovated throughout and is move in ready! Three bedrooms, one bathroom, finished basement and large two car garage on a large lot.
Last updated July 15 at 02:08 PM
$
4 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,027
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ballpark Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces. Ballpark Lofts is 2 blocks west of Busch Stadium.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
15 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$596
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$722
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
826 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
10 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,146
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown St.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$673
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtowner Apartments – restores one of the coolest addresses in St. Louis. Choose a classic 1 or 2 bedroom, or a trend-forward micro studio.
Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
$
16 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Bogen
1209 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1414 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1626 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bogen Lofts is a unique community with plenty of beautiful, recently renovated units. Amenities include refrigerators, walk-in closets, garbage disposals and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly and has an elevator.
Last updated July 16 at 12:14 AM
30 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$741
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1177 sqft
The building is absolutely SPECTACULAR! The Rooftop includes a fitness center, clubroom, four seasons room and swimming pool. We are home to Peoples National Bank,Cafe Cioccolato, SanSai Japanese Grill, and Great Clips.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
15 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,090
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is opening for in person tours on 6/15/20. We are limiting tours to 2 people at a time and practicing social distancing. We do require a mask to be worn and will check your tempature upon arrival. Appointments are highly suggested.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
18 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,015
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1126 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
6 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Vangard
1110 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in an eight-story former warehouse in the Loft District. One- and two-bedroom loft-style apartments with timber ceilings and exposed brick walls. Complimentary internet and cable TV. On-site restaurant, winery and gourmet market.
Last updated July 16 at 12:16 AM
4 Units Available
Grand Center
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
798 sqft
Newly renovated in 2002 and located right next to St. Louis University, The Continental Life Buldings luminous presence contains the most prestigious penthouses in St. Louis.
Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
26 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$890
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1076 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Last updated July 13 at 05:17 PM
$
5 Units Available
Midtown
GW Lofts
2615 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GW Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle.
Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1594 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
2195 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
15 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Tower at OPOP
411 North 8th Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tower at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated November 26 at 11:53 PM
Contact for Availability
Midtown
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,064
1 Bedroom
$1,114
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
2323 Locust unit 503
2323 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TWO Parking Spaces...

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
1219 Washington Ave #520
1219 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Very Updated all electric, 2 Bed 2 Bath Loft! Floor to Ceiling Bedroom Walls! - LARGE space! Enjoy an Awesome view of Downtown on the building's Rooftop Patio! The bedrooms have floor to ceiling walls...

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
1114 Lucas Ave #211
1114 Lucas Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$995
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Loft with a Move In Special!!! - This one bedroom loft located on Washington Ave. won't last long! It is located within Lucas Lofts, and it features garage parking for one car and access to a beautiful rooftop deck.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown St. Louis
1136 Washington Avenue
1136 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1711 sqft
Corner Penthouse level loft with brilliant light and sweeping panoramic views of Downtown Saint Louis! Floor-to-ceiling large windows and exposed duct-work provide the ultimate downtown loft experience you have been looking for! This one of a kind
City Guide for Granite City, IL

"Writings on the wall She's not there at all She walked out the door Down the stairs and through the hall / No one saw her go No one saw her at all They think they saw a ghost, cause they let one in the hall / Oooo Ahhhh / Watching the world Watching the world With the granite city girl" (- Deep Sea Arcade, 'Granite City')

Granite City is actually a really nice little city of just under 30,000 residents. It gets something of a bad rap in Southern Illinois because it's the only city south of Springfield that is pro-choice, except for smoking. It's part of the St. Louis Metropolitan area and is just a bit smaller than nearby Belleville. However there are great jobs and the people are friendly. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Granite City, IL

Granite City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

