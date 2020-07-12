Apartment List
263 Apartments for rent in Granite City, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Granite City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2820 Warren
2820 Warren Avenue, Granite City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
Two Bedroom House with Main Floor Laundry Hookups and Garage w/ Opener! - Two bedroom home in Granite City has a kitchen equipped with a range, refrigerator and microwave! Washer/Dryer hookups off the kitchen, 3/4 bath and super sized garage with
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
25 GEMSTONE
25 Gemstone Drive, Pontoon Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
Wonderful Opportunity to to live on the Lake. This is a 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home with all appliances, 2 car garage and a Lake. Don't miss this. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $35 application fee for each adult applicant.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4033 Breckenridge
4033 Breckenridge Lane, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1350 sqft
For Rent...4033 Breckenridge, Pontoon Beach - 4033 Breckenridge Pontoon Beach has been renovated throughout and is move in ready! Three bedrooms, one bathroom, finished basement and large two car garage on a large lot.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown St.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
15 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$596
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$704
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
826 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$673
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtowner Apartments – restores one of the coolest addresses in St. Louis. Choose a classic 1 or 2 bedroom, or a trend-forward micro studio.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Columbus Square
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$565
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$790
960 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
$
16 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Bogen
1209 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1414 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1626 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bogen Lofts is a unique community with plenty of beautiful, recently renovated units. Amenities include refrigerators, walk-in closets, garbage disposals and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly and has an elevator.
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
24 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Merchandise Mart
1000 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$850
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the convention center, City Museum and the Riverfront. Fantastic floor plans with granite countertops, hardwood floors and updated appliances. A pet-friendly community with available garages and a gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,090
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is opening for in person tours on 6/15/20. We are limiting tours to 2 people at a time and practicing social distancing. We do require a mask to be worn and will check your tempature upon arrival. Appointments are highly suggested.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Columbus Square
City Side
1115 Carr St, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$721
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$784
847 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Embrace the excitement of downtown living within the comforts of a community setting. Welcome to Cityside Apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
30 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$741
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1177 sqft
The building is absolutely SPECTACULAR! The Rooftop includes a fitness center, clubroom, four seasons room and swimming pool. We are home to Peoples National Bank,Cafe Cioccolato, SanSai Japanese Grill, and Great Clips.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
19 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,015
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1126 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Vangard
1110 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in an eight-story former warehouse in the Loft District. One- and two-bedroom loft-style apartments with timber ceilings and exposed brick walls. Complimentary internet and cable TV. On-site restaurant, winery and gourmet market.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
4 Units Available
Grand Center
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
798 sqft
Newly renovated in 2002 and located right next to St. Louis University, The Continental Life Buldings luminous presence contains the most prestigious penthouses in St. Louis.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
27 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$890
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1076 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Last updated June 24 at 03:42pm
$
5 Units Available
Midtown
GW Lofts
2615 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GW Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle.
Last updated June 24 at 03:48am
$
4 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,030
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ballpark Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces. Ballpark Lofts is 2 blocks west of Busch Stadium.
Last updated June 30 at 02:28pm
8 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Peper Lofts
701 North 1st Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peper Lofts in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
5 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1594 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
2195 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Tower at OPOP
411 North 8th Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tower at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated March 19 at 02:50pm
6 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Westminster Place Apartments
4005 Westminster Pl, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
892 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Place Apartments, conveniently located in the premier Central West End neighborhood of St Louis. Our Property appeals to residents desiring an ideal location in a well-established transit oriented neighborhood.
Last updated November 26 at 11:53pm
Contact for Availability
Midtown
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,064
1 Bedroom
$1,114
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
185 Brigadoon Cir RVA-014
185 Brigadoon Circle, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$775
927 sqft
185 Brigadoon ~ Ample Space! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partialy fenced yard, located within a cul-de-sac, basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security
City Guide for Granite City, IL

"Writings on the wall She's not there at all She walked out the door Down the stairs and through the hall / No one saw her go No one saw her at all They think they saw a ghost, cause they let one in the hall / Oooo Ahhhh / Watching the world Watching the world With the granite city girl" (- Deep Sea Arcade, 'Granite City')

Granite City is actually a really nice little city of just under 30,000 residents. It gets something of a bad rap in Southern Illinois because it's the only city south of Springfield that is pro-choice, except for smoking. It's part of the St. Louis Metropolitan area and is just a bit smaller than nearby Belleville. However there are great jobs and the people are friendly. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Granite City, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Granite City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

