2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:33 PM
180 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Granite City, IL
3 Units Available
Metro Apartments at Granite City
4078 Kathy Dr #1, Granite City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$715
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metro Apartments at Granite City in Granite City. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Georgetown
3207 Maryville Rd, Granite City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$630
1032 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown in Granite City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2817 Idaho St
2817 Idaho Ave, Granite City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1152 sqft
2 bedroom & 1 bathroom House - This home includes a one-car garage attached, a fenced-in yard, and a finished basement area. If you are interested in this home, please fill out an application.
1 Unit Available
2419 STATE Street
2419 State St, Granite City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
925 sqft
Two Bedroom Unit in Hills Parkview Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring Throughout Main Living Areas, 14 x 12 Living Room, 12 x 10 Kitchen Includes Glass Top Electric Range, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom with Ceramic Tiled
Results within 5 miles of Granite City
Downtown St. Louis
18 Units Available
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1281 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Laurel staff.
Spanish Lake
20 Units Available
Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$605
1029 sqft
Oak Park Apartments in Spanish Lake, MO offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with amenities that meet a wide range of tastes and needs in North St. Louis County.
Downtown St. Louis
36 Units Available
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$889
1177 sqft
The building is absolutely SPECTACULAR! The Rooftop includes a fitness center, clubroom, four seasons room and swimming pool. We are home to Peoples National Bank,Cafe Cioccolato, SanSai Japanese Grill, and Great Clips.
Columbus Square
16 Units Available
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$844
826 sqft
High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Columbus Square
14 Units Available
City Side
1115 Carr St, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$812
847 sqft
Embrace the excitement of downtown living within the comforts of a community setting. Welcome to Cityside Apartments.
Downtown St. Louis
13 Units Available
Peper Lofts
701 North 1st Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peper Lofts in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Grand Center
8 Units Available
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
798 sqft
Newly renovated in 2002 and located right next to St. Louis University, The Continental Life Buldings luminous presence contains the most prestigious penthouses in St. Louis.
Downtown St. Louis
3 Units Available
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$968
950 sqft
Downtowner Apartments – restores one of the coolest addresses in St. Louis. Choose a classic 1 or 2 bedroom, or a trend-forward micro studio.
Downtown St. Louis
9 Units Available
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1258 sqft
Downtown St.
Downtown St. Louis
4 Units Available
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1138 sqft
Ballpark Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces. Ballpark Lofts is 2 blocks west of Busch Stadium.
Downtown St. Louis
17 Units Available
Bogen
1209 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1626 sqft
The Bogen Lofts is a unique community with plenty of beautiful, recently renovated units. Amenities include refrigerators, walk-in closets, garbage disposals and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly and has an elevator.
Downtown St. Louis
17 Units Available
Ventana
1207 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1493 sqft
This community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in 12 floor plans. Units are recently renovated and feature washers/dryers. Pet-friendly community with onsite clubhouse and garage parking. Just moments from The Dome at America's Center.
Downtown St. Louis
31 Units Available
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1076 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Downtown St. Louis
28 Units Available
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1126 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Midtown
6 Units Available
GW Lofts
2615 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1156 sqft
GW Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle.
Central West End Historic District
4 Units Available
Vandy House
3902 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1019 sqft
Recently updated, air-conditioned apartments boast hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Laundry center on site. Lots of restaurants lining Lindell Boulevard. Across the street from Saint Louis University.
Downtown St. Louis
5 Units Available
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1594 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
Tower at OPOP
411 North 8th Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1874 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tower at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Central West End Historic District
6 Units Available
Westminster Place Apartments
4005 Westminster Pl, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$899
892 sqft
Welcome to Westminster Place Apartments, conveniently located in the premier Central West End neighborhood of St Louis. Our Property appeals to residents desiring an ideal location in a well-established transit oriented neighborhood.
