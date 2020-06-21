All apartments in Evanston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

943 Judson Ave

943 Judson Avenue · (708) 571-8095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

943 Judson Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 2 baths, $2495 · Avail. now

$2,495

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REHABBED 5 Bedroom 2 Bath apartment - Property Id: 267283

This unit features brand new floors throughout, brand new kitchen with shaker style white kitchen cabinets, subway tile back splash, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, in unit washer/dryer combo, dishwasher. Brand new fixtures, doors and beautiful bathroom tile work. An abundance of closet space and 5 bedrooms! Pets are welcome (breed restrictions: no rottweilers or pit bulls). This unit does not feel like a garden unit, plenty of space and light with tall ceilings and central heat and air.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267283
Property Id 267283

(RLNE5847804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 Judson Ave have any available units?
943 Judson Ave has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 Judson Ave have?
Some of 943 Judson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 Judson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
943 Judson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 Judson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 943 Judson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 943 Judson Ave offer parking?
No, 943 Judson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 943 Judson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 943 Judson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 Judson Ave have a pool?
No, 943 Judson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 943 Judson Ave have accessible units?
No, 943 Judson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 943 Judson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 943 Judson Ave has units with dishwashers.
