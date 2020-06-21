943 Judson Ave

Amenities

REHABBED 5 Bedroom 2 Bath apartment - Property Id: 267283



This unit features brand new floors throughout, brand new kitchen with shaker style white kitchen cabinets, subway tile back splash, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, in unit washer/dryer combo, dishwasher. Brand new fixtures, doors and beautiful bathroom tile work. An abundance of closet space and 5 bedrooms! Pets are welcome (breed restrictions: no rottweilers or pit bulls). This unit does not feel like a garden unit, plenty of space and light with tall ceilings and central heat and air.

