All apartments in Evanston
Find more places like 836 Sherman Ave 9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evanston, IL
/
836 Sherman Ave 9
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

836 Sherman Ave 9

836 Sherman Ave · (708) 669-6525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evanston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

836 Sherman Ave, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 9 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 Bed in the heart of Evanston - Property Id: 206059

1 Bed / 1 Bath in Superb Evanston Location. Next to Main Street which offers dining, shopping, transit and coffee. This unit is literally one block from the train station making all commuting a breeze, parking lot is available at additional rent and street parking is also pretty simple.

-Lots of Vintage Character
-Large Living Room
-Bedroom that could accommodate Queen sized bed

Flexible Move-In!

Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash

No Security Deposit!
Administrative Fee/s apply.
Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.

*Photos may be of a similar unit.

Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!

Silver Property Group, Ltd.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206059
Property Id 206059

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5798582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 Sherman Ave 9 have any available units?
836 Sherman Ave 9 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
Is 836 Sherman Ave 9 currently offering any rent specials?
836 Sherman Ave 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 Sherman Ave 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 836 Sherman Ave 9 is pet friendly.
Does 836 Sherman Ave 9 offer parking?
Yes, 836 Sherman Ave 9 does offer parking.
Does 836 Sherman Ave 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 836 Sherman Ave 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 Sherman Ave 9 have a pool?
No, 836 Sherman Ave 9 does not have a pool.
Does 836 Sherman Ave 9 have accessible units?
No, 836 Sherman Ave 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 836 Sherman Ave 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 836 Sherman Ave 9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 836 Sherman Ave 9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 836 Sherman Ave 9 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 836 Sherman Ave 9?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2321 Central
2321 Central Street
Evanston, IL 60201
1717
1717 Ridge Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
618 Hinman
618 Hinman Avenue
Evanston, IL 60202
415 Premier
415 Howard St
Evanston, IL 60202
860 Hinman
860 Hinman Ave
Evanston, IL 60202
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
1410 Chicago
1410 Chicago Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201
1420 Chicago
1420 Chicago Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201

Similar Pages

Evanston 1 BedroomsEvanston 2 Bedrooms
Evanston Apartments with ParkingEvanston Pet Friendly Places
Evanston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Evanston
Central Street

Apartments Near Colleges

Northwestern UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity