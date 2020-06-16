836 Sherman Ave 9

Amenities

pet friendly parking

1 Bed in the heart of Evanston - Property Id: 206059



1 Bed / 1 Bath in Superb Evanston Location. Next to Main Street which offers dining, shopping, transit and coffee. This unit is literally one block from the train station making all commuting a breeze, parking lot is available at additional rent and street parking is also pretty simple.



-Lots of Vintage Character

-Large Living Room

-Bedroom that could accommodate Queen sized bed



Flexible Move-In!



Included in Rent: Water, Heat, Maintenance, & Trash



No Security Deposit!

Administrative Fee/s apply.

Cats okay with pet fee, no dogs.



*Photos may be of a similar unit.



Please reach out for more info and to schedule a showing!



Silver Property Group, Ltd.

No Dogs Allowed



