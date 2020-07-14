All apartments in Evanston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:17 AM

536 Hinman Ave

536 Hinman Avenue · (224) 226-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

536 Hinman Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1425 · Avail. now

$1,425

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED! SPACIOUS EVANSTON ONE BED - Property Id: 299044

Location: 534 Hinman ave, Evanston, 60201
Rent: $1425
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

- Two blocks from South Blvd Purple Line
- Heat and water included
- Separate kitchen with dishwasher and lots of cabinet/counter space
- Queen size bedroom
- Hardwood flooring
- Ample closet space
- Modern bathroom

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299044
Property Id 299044

(RLNE5901598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 Hinman Ave have any available units?
536 Hinman Ave has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 Hinman Ave have?
Some of 536 Hinman Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 Hinman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
536 Hinman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 Hinman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 536 Hinman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 536 Hinman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 536 Hinman Ave offers parking.
Does 536 Hinman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 Hinman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 Hinman Ave have a pool?
No, 536 Hinman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 536 Hinman Ave have accessible units?
No, 536 Hinman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 536 Hinman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 Hinman Ave has units with dishwashers.
