536 Hinman Ave

HEAT AND WATER INCLUDED! SPACIOUS EVANSTON ONE BED - Property Id: 299044



Location: 534 Hinman ave, Evanston, 60201

Rent: $1425

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING



- Two blocks from South Blvd Purple Line

- Heat and water included

- Separate kitchen with dishwasher and lots of cabinet/counter space

- Queen size bedroom

- Hardwood flooring

- Ample closet space

- Modern bathroom



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Anastasiia Korinchevska

Landstar Realty Group

224-226-4000



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299044

