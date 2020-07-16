All apartments in Evanston
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

1925 Harrison Street

1925 Harrison Street · (855) 447-2338
Location

1925 Harrison Street, Evanston, IL 60201
Central Street

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1H · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available Now! Great location in the heart of Evanston and walking distance to Wilmette. Rent: $1,200 | Utilities included in rent: heat, storage, trash removal, & water. Parking: Street | Deposit: 1 month's rent | Move-in fee: None | Available: ASAP | Lease Term: 1+ years with the lease term ending on the first, May - September in the following year(s) | Laundry: Coin-operated in basement | Pets: none allowed | Close by: Starbucks, Whole Foods, & every boutique on Central St. Easy Parking | 87 Walkscore | 88 Bikescore. Across the street from the Metra (UP-N Union Pacific North). The Purple line is 0.7mi away. Eat-in Tile Kitchen w/ gas stove, rehabbed bath with standup shower & soaking tub, hardwood floors & large closets throughout the unit. Apply at creditapp2[dot]com | Anyone who is 18+ years old must fill out an application | Renters insurance is required | All funds must be certified (cashiers check | money order only) | No smoking | Qualifications: Gross income must be 3x the amount of monthly rent or more, Good credit, good landlord references & no evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Harrison Street have any available units?
1925 Harrison Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 Harrison Street have?
Some of 1925 Harrison Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1925 Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 1925 Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Harrison Street offers parking.
Does 1925 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 1925 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 1925 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
