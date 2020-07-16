1925 Harrison Street

Amenities

Available Now! Great location in the heart of Evanston and walking distance to Wilmette. Rent: $1,200 | Utilities included in rent: heat, storage, trash removal, & water. Parking: Street | Deposit: 1 month's rent | Move-in fee: None | Available: ASAP | Lease Term: 1+ years with the lease term ending on the first, May - September in the following year(s) | Laundry: Coin-operated in basement | Pets: none allowed | Close by: Starbucks, Whole Foods, & every boutique on Central St. Easy Parking | 87 Walkscore | 88 Bikescore. Across the street from the Metra (UP-N Union Pacific North). The Purple line is 0.7mi away. Eat-in Tile Kitchen w/ gas stove, rehabbed bath with standup shower & soaking tub, hardwood floors & large closets throughout the unit. Apply at creditapp2[dot]com | Anyone who is 18+ years old must fill out an application | Renters insurance is required | All funds must be certified (cashiers check | money order only) | No smoking | Qualifications: Gross income must be 3x the amount of monthly rent or more, Good credit, good landlord references & no evictions.