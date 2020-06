Amenities

Solid brick ranch located in South Elmhurst and Award Winning Blue Ribbon Lincoln School district. This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home boasts gleaming hardwood floors in the living room and dining room. Newer carpets and flooring on the 1st floor. Freshly painted and clean as a whistle. Back yard with deck. Detached 2 car garage. Good income and credit score required. Owner is a Licensed Illinois real estate broker and related to the listing agent. Call Georgia with all questions and showing requests.