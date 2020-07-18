836 MILLCREEK Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located in a beautiful townhouse community, you will love this newly rehabbed home. From the cathedral ceilings and open floor plan to the finished walk-out basement, this tri-level townhome is lacking nothing. 2-car garage, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, fireplace, upper wood deck with beautiful view and a patio off the finished walk-out basement. So much space for entertaining! Close to I-90, Metra station and Randall Road shopping. APPLICANTS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE A MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 600 AND INCOME EQUAL TO OR EXCEEDING 3X'S THE MONTHLY RENT. Pets decided on a case-by-case basis. Light fixture over kitchen table not staying. Will be replaced. Non-smoking unit. Agent owned.