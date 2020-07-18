All apartments in Elgin
836 MILLCREEK Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 AM

836 MILLCREEK Circle

836 Millcreek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

836 Millcreek Circle, Elgin, IL 60123

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located in a beautiful townhouse community, you will love this newly rehabbed home. From the cathedral ceilings and open floor plan to the finished walk-out basement, this tri-level townhome is lacking nothing. 2-car garage, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, fireplace, upper wood deck with beautiful view and a patio off the finished walk-out basement. So much space for entertaining! Close to I-90, Metra station and Randall Road shopping. APPLICANTS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE A MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 600 AND INCOME EQUAL TO OR EXCEEDING 3X'S THE MONTHLY RENT. Pets decided on a case-by-case basis. Light fixture over kitchen table not staying. Will be replaced. Non-smoking unit. Agent owned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 MILLCREEK Circle have any available units?
836 MILLCREEK Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elgin, IL.
How much is rent in Elgin, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Elgin Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 MILLCREEK Circle have?
Some of 836 MILLCREEK Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 MILLCREEK Circle currently offering any rent specials?
836 MILLCREEK Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 MILLCREEK Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 836 MILLCREEK Circle is pet friendly.
Does 836 MILLCREEK Circle offer parking?
Yes, 836 MILLCREEK Circle offers parking.
Does 836 MILLCREEK Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 836 MILLCREEK Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 MILLCREEK Circle have a pool?
No, 836 MILLCREEK Circle does not have a pool.
Does 836 MILLCREEK Circle have accessible units?
No, 836 MILLCREEK Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 836 MILLCREEK Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 MILLCREEK Circle has units with dishwashers.
