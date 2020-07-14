Amenities
The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment. On its northern edge is Watermark at the Grove, a five-building community of 282 well-appointed, sun-lit one and two-bedroom apartments that represent the pinnacle of apartment living. The community is packed with amenities, including a clubhouse with a fitness center, yoga room, community room with kitchen, fireplace, game tables, outdoor pool/patio with grilling stations, and outdoor fireplace; a 4.8 acre pond with a dog park; an over-sized round terrace; dog washing spas and a car washing station; and available heated underground parking. What's more, we're perfectly located just over a mile from I-90 and major business and entertainment areas. Again, welcome to Watermark at the Grove - your new home with everything, and around everything.