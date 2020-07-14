All apartments in Elgin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:39 PM

Watermark at the Grove

Open Now until 6pm
2511 Watermark Ter · (224) 288-0091
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL 60124

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C210 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit C211 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit D305 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

See 30+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit C209 · Avail. now

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Unit B204 · Avail. now

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Unit D306 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

See 37+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Watermark at the Grove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
key fob access
yoga
cats allowed
elevator
garage
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment. On its northern edge is Watermark at the Grove, a five-building community of 282 well-appointed, sun-lit one and two-bedroom apartments that represent the pinnacle of apartment living. The community is packed with amenities, including a clubhouse with a fitness center, yoga room, community room with kitchen, fireplace, game tables, outdoor pool/patio with grilling stations, and outdoor fireplace; a 4.8 acre pond with a dog park; an over-sized round terrace; dog washing spas and a car washing station; and available heated underground parking. What's more, we're perfectly located just over a mile from I-90 and major business and entertainment areas. Again, welcome to Watermark at the Grove - your new home with everything, and around everything.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: Utility transfer: $20, Admin fee: $200
Additional: Trash: $12-$14/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $125/month. Surface Parking Free of Charge for Residents and Visitors. For Garage Parking Fees, please call our leasing office for additional details.
Storage Details: Available with underground parking

Frequently Asked Questions

