22 Apartments for rent in DeKalb, IL

Northern Illinois State Normal was founded in 1895, creating a formal attachment to education for the community. This campus grew into Northern Illinois University.

DeKalb defines itself as being all inconclusive of NIU, and students blend seamlessly into community life. Likewise, the residents of DeKalb are able to enjoy the cultural resources and community learning opportunities that the university provides, supporting the college’s football and basketball teams by wearing its colors, cardinal and black, on game days. If youre moving here, adjust your wardrobe accordingly. Also, be prepared to partake of college cultural offerings. With over half of the city's population coming from NIU, you better bet that university pride is a big deal here.