Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:29 AM

22 Apartments for rent in DeKalb, IL

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Eco Park Apartments
1300 Eco Park Dr, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$940
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
975 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,330
1100 sqft
Situated on Eco Park Drive, this complex offers a variety of amenities, including central air conditioning, garbage disposals, large closets, spacious kitchens, and window coverings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Lincolnshire West Apartments
1307 W Lincoln Hwy, DeKalb, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom floor plans, this complex offers spacious layouts and proximity to the Huskie Bus line and the entrance to Lincolnshire West. Units include garbage disposals, large closets, eat-in kitchens, and window coverings.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
316 Barberry Ct
316 Barberry Court, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Barberry Court Available 6/1/20, 7/1/20 & 8/1/20 2Bed/1 Bath/1 Car Garage Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Spacious Two Bedroom, One Bathroom Apartment Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
318 Barberry Ct
318 Barberry Ct, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Rent $795 Garden Level Rent $825 Upper Level with Balcony Features: Located in a Quiet Residential Area Top Level Apartment: Personal Balcony Close to Shopping and Dining Opportunities, Next to Bicycle Path Open Floor Plan Washer and Dryer in

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1920 N 1st St
1920 North 1st Street, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,760
2490 sqft
Dekalb excellent location Most desired by NIU students and employers. Beautiful extra large 4 BDR House 1 mile to NIU on North First St. Across the church and the dog park is one minute walk.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
826 West Hillcrest Drive
826 West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$760
1000 sqft
2 Floors of Living Space 1100 sq. ft. Townhouse Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 18 Cubic ft.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
631 Lucinda Avenue
631 Lucinda Avenue, DeKalb, IL
1 Bedroom
$720
590 sqft
631 Lucinda Ave.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
802 Edgebrook Drive
802 Edgebrook Drive, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,280
1614 sqft
4-5 Bedrooms, Extra Room for Office 2 Full Bathrooms Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 3 Floors, 1640 Sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
820 West Hillcrest Drive
820 West Hillcrest Drive, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$760
1080 sqft
2 Floors of Living Space 1100 sq. ft. Townhouse Washer & Dryer in Townhouse 18 Cubic ft.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
426 Fisk Avenue
426 Fisk Avenue, DeKalb, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Newly Updated Duplex in DeKalb! Featuring 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths! Partial Finished Basement w/Additional Bonus Room, 2nd Bath and Laundry.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
635 Charter Street
635 Charter Street, DeKalb, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1667 sqft
This Fantastic 4bed/2.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
220 AUGUSTA Avenue
220 Augusta Avenue, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2450 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
RENTAL HOME : close to NIU campus. Spacious living room with fireplace and custom built-in's with pocket door access to the dining room, custom built-in's and mill work. Flexible floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus den. Updated bathroom and kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Kishwaukee Park
1 Unit Available
319 Greenwood Acres Drive
319 Greenwood Acres Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
4222 sqft
Stunning contemporary home located on beautiful hole #15 of private Country Club. Raised Ranch with full walk-out basement and golf cart garage. Breathtaking views of the Kishwaukee river and golf course.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
301 Par Five Drive
301 Par Five Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1404 sqft
Desirable Town Home Located in South Pointe Greens Golf Course Community. This INSIDE 3 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Townhome features 2nd Fl laundry, 2 car garage.

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
1496 Legacy Drive
1496 Legacy Drive, DeKalb, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Spacious 3BR, 2.5BA townhome for rent in Enclave subdivision in DeKalb. 2 car attached garage; 2 story foyer; painted w/ neutral colors throughout. Newer carpeting and appliances. Great condition! Rent + utilities. No smoking.
Results within 5 miles of DeKalb

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
86 East South Avenue
86 East South Avenue, Cortland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1360 sqft
Spacious End Unit! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Loft, 2 Car Garage, Finished Basement with ceramic tile, great storage, bathroom , and washer/ dryer hook ups. Easy access to Rt 38 and I88.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Heron Creek
1 Unit Available
430 Viking Drive
430 Viking Drive, Sycamore, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
4112 sqft
Luxury Estate in Heron Creek Country Estates of Sycamore! Exquisite 4100 sqft home with beautiful private views! Located 65 miles West of Chicago in the charming town of Sycamore.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
506 East Sycamore Street
506 East Sycamore Street, Sycamore, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
902 sqft
Welcome to this Darling 2 Bedroom Sycamore Ranch with Partially Finished Basement and Huge Fenced Backyard! Tile Entry, Updated Eat-In Kitchen with Oak Cabinets with Crown Molding, Plenty of Cabinets and Counterspace, Tile Floor, Pantry, and

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
219 West State Street
219 W State Street, Sycamore, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1650 sqft
Cute upper apartment located downtown Sycamore. 2BR, 2BA with all appliances, front and back entrance. Assigned parking. Easy access to retail, restaurant and office/government. Will entertain furnishing for extra fee.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
339 East Becker Place
339 Becker Place, Sycamore, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2246 sqft
Rent a new build and popular Augusta floorplan and back up to a pond. 2246 sq. ft. with 4 bed/2.5 bath and 2.5 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of DeKalb

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
203 Willow Street
203 Willow Street, Maple Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 203 Willow Street in Maple Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
226 Stiles Street
226 Stiles Street, Genoa, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Genoa - Newer vinyl siding, gutters roof and windows - Huge living room open to the dining area - Country kitchen offers table space too! Partial basement for storage - brand new carpeting in Living and

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
708 Kennedy Street
708 Kennedy St, Waterman, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
This huge home has been meticulously cared for and lovingly maintained! Fresh paint in today's colors, wood laminate, and brand new carpet! Quiet street with no backyard neighbors! Large rooms and even bigger closets.

Median Rent in DeKalb

Last updated Dec. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in DeKalb is $792, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $932.
Studio
$683
1 Bed
$792
2 Beds
$932
3+ Beds
$1,192
City GuideDeKalbOnce called "Barb City," the pleasant college town Dekalb, IL was the home of Joseph F. Glidden, a lumber salesman who came up with our modern version of barbed wire in 1874.
Communiversity
+

Northern Illinois State Normal was founded in 1895, creating a formal attachment to education for the community. This campus grew into Northern Illinois University.

DeKalb defines itself as being all inconclusive of NIU, and students blend seamlessly into community life. Likewise, the residents of DeKalb are able to enjoy the cultural resources and community learning opportunities that the university provides, supporting the college’s football and basketball teams by wearing its colors, cardinal and black, on game days. If youre moving here, adjust your wardrobe accordingly. Also, be prepared to partake of college cultural offerings. With over half of the city's population coming from NIU, you better bet that university pride is a big deal here.

Destination DeKalb
+

Dekalbs outer edges are expanding with new residential communities and businesses. Chain stores, business warehouses, health care and environmental employers are springing up all over the place. The inner core of the city is wrapped around the university, with dining, shopping, and businesses contained in a walkable center.

DeKalb is easily reached from Chicago and Rockford off the I-88. Yes, it has its own toll plaza. While most residents drive when commuting, the city itself is walkable, and many residents also bike through town. The public transportation system is among the most utilized in the state, and it takes passengers from the university to the town center and outlying areas. Along eclectic Lincoln Highway, youll find unique mom and pop cafes and retail stores with handcrafted items. National retail chains for shopping and dining circle the outlying areas of this busy community.

Corn on DeKalb
+

From the DeKalb Farmers Market to a large scale Oktoberfestcelebration, DeKalb offers a diverse city with community enhancing activities all year long. The hugely popular Corn Fest draws crowds of over a hundred thousand to the city for the yearly even focused on food, family entertainment, and free music since the late 1970's. The event started a lot earlier than that and a lot smaller - as a corn boil, sponsored by Del Monte back in 1957, as a ploy to give away corn as harvest time began.

The current festival includes a full sound stage drawing acts like Phil Vassar, Jefferson Starship, Lady Antebellum, Travis Tritt, and Leon Russell, among others. Country, rock, and jazz are all well represented during this fest. Midway carnival rides, a beer garden, and food booths with a focus on corn products are all a part of this massive tradition. Kiddie rides for the family? Check. Locally brewed ales to taste? Check. Actual corn on the cob? Of course!

A River Runs Through It
+

Kishwaukee River runs through town, bringing with it hiking trails, fishing opportunities, and migrating birds. There are over forty parks and recreation facilities in DeKalb, some centered along the river and the nature trail which is currently being upgraded and enhanced, to allow that many more ways to enjoy seasonal spring flowers and colorful autumn leaves. Large and gracious Hopkins Park also hosts Hopkins Pool, a community facility that’s open seasonally. Two golf courses, River Heights and Buena Vista, offer more recreational pleasure.

Ellwood House Museum and Park, is the ancestral abode of barbed wire creator, Isaac Ellwood; and while the history and artifacts are fascinating, so too are the wine-on-the-terrace nights held at the site, along with other community gatherings and musical events.

Neighborhoods
+

No matter where you begin your apartment searchin DeKalb, you'll be part of a vibrant community with both a cool college atmosphere and homespun, mid-western values.

City Center: Urban, middle-income, and reasonably priced sums up this walkable neighborhood, perfect for finding an apartment for rent, both in apartment homes and apartment complexes. Along with high rise apartment structures, you’ll find 3 bedroom houses for rent in Dekalb’s city center. Owners and renters co-mingle in properties built mostly between 1940 and 1970. You’ll find a mix of professional occupations, manufacturing, and clerical workers residing here. A community with a strong German heritage, downtown DeKalb residents drive under fifteen minutes to work - or walk.

Elva: This suburban, tree lined neighborhood consists of mainly single family homes and newer apartment rentals built after 1970. Rental vacancies are tight, despite the fact that alarge percentage of residents here attend NIU. Summer months would be a good time to look for vacancies in this walkable community with a nice mix of college students and a delicious speciality: Danish bakeries.

Northern Illinois U / Twombly Road: The population is denser here, with many 2 bedroom apartments and town homes, which are primarily renter occupied. Over 63% of this neighborhoods dwellers attend college, and because of the strong student presence, this area is considered lower income than other parts of town.

Sycamore Rd / Barber Greene Road: A suburban feel dominates this neighborhood of single family homes and town homes. Renters and owners both reside here in a community with many residents employed in management positions.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in DeKalb?
In DeKalb, the median rent is $683 for a studio, $792 for a 1-bedroom, $932 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,192 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in DeKalb, check out our monthly DeKalb Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around DeKalb?
Some of the colleges located in the DeKalb area include Northern Illinois University, Aurora University, University of St Francis, Wheaton College, and William Rainey Harper College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to DeKalb?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to DeKalb from include Naperville, Aurora, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, and Wheaton.

