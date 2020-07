Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car charging clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit gym playground pool bike storage internet access package receiving cats allowed garage parking bbq/grill dog grooming area game room key fob access nest technology smoke-free community yoga

DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT.

The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL. You’re sure to feel right at home in one of our gorgeous apartments, each of which comes with the amenities that today’s residents have come to expect from an exclusive contemporary residence. Each of our apartments offers a feel that is both modern and timeless, providing our residents with the best of luxury living in a comfortable and intimate setting.