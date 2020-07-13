/
pet friendly apartments
109 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Norridge, IL
Norridge
7736 W Winona St
7736 Winona Street, Norridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
986 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathrooms finished basement, fenced yard, quiet & safe neighborhood, walking distance to parks, 3-month lease with option to renew. Short term option ideal for Corporate Housing. Security deposit required.
Norridge
4937 North East River Road
4937 North East River Road, Norridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
750 sqft
Please schedule an appointment through your own Realtor. Beautiful gut rehab CONDO (NOT AN APARTMENT) in move in condition.
Results within 1 mile of Norridge
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$920
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$834
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Norwood Park
4957 North Harlem Avenue
4957 North Harlem Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom clean unit on the 3rd floor. Steps away from public transportation, shopping and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout. Washer and drier in the unit. Assigned parking space. Balcony California style.
Results within 5 miles of Norridge
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,423
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,400
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Austin
1145 N Austin Blvd
1145 North Austin Boulevard, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near public transportation, parks, and schools. Spacious interiors with large windows for ample light. Updated kitchens. Pet-friendly. A smaller community in the Austin neighborhood of Chicago.
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,560
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,758
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Irving Park
3925 North Keeler Ave. Apt.
3925 North Keeler Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
845 sqft
Located on a quiet, tree-lined street in Old Irving Park neighborhood, this property offers: - Easy street parking and easy access to highway - A short walk to the Irving Park blue line stop - Hardwood floors - Heat included - A building engineer -
Austin
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.
North Maywood
141 Andy Drive
141 Andy Drive, Melrose Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1918 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Portage Park
4752 N Lotus Ave
4752 North Lotus Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Jefferson Park 1bd - Parking Included - Property Id: 290234 Charming 1 bed 1 bath in Jefferson Park! The unit has some modern and vintage features that will appeal to everyone! It also has hardwood floors throughout, standard kitchen, dishwasher,
Dutchmans Point
7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A
7360 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1 bedroom available now in Niles! - Property Id: 267396 Location: 7360 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1,050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.
Irving Park
4318 W Irving Park Rd
4318 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
BIG loft style 1BR in Mayfair. Pet Friendly! - Property Id: 248061 BIG loft style 1BR in Mayfair. Heat included! Pet Friendly! Exposed brick! Close to Blueline and Irving Park busses. Plenty of nightlife and shopping.
7200 W. Palmer St. Unit 1SW
7200 West Palmer Street, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Elmwood Park Condo - Property Id: 83634 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83634 Property Id 83634 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5844765)
Jonquil Terrace
7632 N MILWAUKEE
7632 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 BED 1 BATH IN NILES - Property Id: 161672 2 bed on the top floor in Niles. Hardwood floors Newer kitchen with black appliances and eat in kitchen area. Parking included. Heat not included. Sorry, no dogs, cats ok.
Montclare
2421 N Oak Park Ave
2421 North Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
Fully renovated 2Br Heat/Water incld S/S appl - Property Id: 227162 Location: 2421 N Oak Park Rent: $1325 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Pet Friendly Laundry: In Building Parking: Streer (Permit) -Great 2BR fully renovated unit on the corner of
Portage Park
4048 N Milwaukee 2
4048 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bd 1 ba 700 sq ft - Property Id: 127744 Amazing 1 bedroom, one bathroom in the are of Portage Park, with a brand new kitchen and cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, microwave, updated bathroom,
Jonquil Terrace
7630 N Milwaukee Ave
7630 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ONE BEDROOM IN NILES, NEW FLOORS.