Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM

66 Apartments for rent in Homewood, IL with garages

Homewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
18309 Riegel Road
18309 Riegel Road, Homewood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1785 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 18309 Riegel Road in Homewood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Homewood Terrace South
19001 Jonathan Lane
19001 Jonathan Lane, Homewood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1661 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19001 Jonathan Lane in Homewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Homewood

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
17787 Arlington Drive
17787 Arlington Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch with fresh paint, new floors with furnace & central air in 2012. Large Lot, concrete patio, 1 car attached garage
Results within 5 miles of Homewood
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
15228 Evers St
15228 Evers Street, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1117 sqft
Coming Soon - remodeling almost done!! Rent To Own our freshly updated home on a quiet street. We Help Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment! All credit is considered.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4135 193rd Street
4135 193rd Street, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Looking to lease a spacious condo in Tierra Grande Courts Condominium? Look no more! This condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, spacious eat-in kitchen with appliances, living room dining room combo, central air, full size washer & dryer in

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3304 W. 163rd Street
3304 163rd Street, Markham, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
Large 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath homebr 2 1/2 car garagebr Close to the expressway and shoppingbr Rent is $1,500 plus a security deposit of $1,500br 4 or 5 bedroom voucher welcomeiP

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Richton Hills
4140 Birchwood Ave
4140 Birchwood Rd, Richton Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
COMING SOON IN JUNE! BEAUTIFUL, UPDATED RANCH HOME!!!! - COMING SOON IN JUNE! To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 4140 Birchwood Ave.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
2745 Lancaster Dr
2745 Lancaster Drive, Markham, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Please contact landlord at 708.415.8542 or email: jasaj96@hotmail.com George Saaj Rental Homes 708.415.8542 text or call Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5444006)

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,775
1822 sqft
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15009 Lawndale Avenue
15009 Lawndale Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
977 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom home. With large living room and full updated kitchen. Basement is unfinished. Enjoy the outdoors with your spacious, fenced in back yard with garage.No evictions or bankruptcies; good credit score required.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
830 Princeton Avenue
830 Princeton Avenue, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
The property was recently rehabbed with a new furnace, new appliances, new kitchen cabinets. Hardwood floor and new carpet. Located in a very quiet subdivision near RT 30 and Central. No neighbors behind you.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
333 West 16th Place
333 West 16th Place, Chicago Heights, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Fantastic 4 BR/2BA home for Rent. Well maintained. Hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, full finished basement. Kitchen with walk-in pantry. Full fenced backyard. 2 car Garage on Alley.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Country Club Hills
4543 Windsor Lane
4543 Windsor Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1375 sqft
Adorable Rehabbed 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse - Squeaky clean, well-maintained two-story, 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Over-sized living room. Separate dining room area. Master bedroom super large.Attached one car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3016 Sherwood Avenue
3016 Sherwood Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1048 sqft
Rent to Own Opportunity!! This is home offers a Wonderfully large fenced in yard. Home has wonderful hardwood floors, freshly painted, has ceramic bathroom and kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hazelcrest Highland
3207 Oak Court
3207 Oak Court, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1393 sqft
Hurry!!!! For a lease sign on or before July 1st - you will get a $100 Amazon gift card!!!! Only 1-month security deposit for good credit! Fully renovated 3 bed / 2 bath home located in a desirable tree-lined cul de sac neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
16229 Richmond Avenue
16229 Richmond Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khj9vyup2PH This 3-bedroom ranch style home has been charmingly updated throughout the entire home.

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3144 Stafford Drive
3144 Stafford Drive, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1118 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QFnWqaFjywQ This 3-bedroom ranch style home sits on a quiet street in a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14535 Karlov Avenue
14535 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Fully renovated, freshly painted house. Stainless steel appliances. Has central air conditioning. With washer and dryer. Has finished basement and detached garage. Available immediately.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3525 212th Place
3525 212th Place, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Updated kitchen with new appliances. House freshly painted. Finished basement with full bathroom. Walking distance to Metra train station and schools. Quiet neighborhood. Close to the shopping center. Now available for rent.

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
770 East 157th Place
770 East 157th Place, South Holland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1076 sqft
Lovely recently remodeled single-family home in South Holland

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3633 147th Place
3633 147th Place, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, large bedrooms, and living space. Fenced in yard, close to parks, metra, public transportation, schools, shopping and churches.
City Guide for Homewood, IL

Homewood resides right on the edge of a prehistoric lake, Lake Chicago, which was formed by glaciers on retreat and is older than Lake Michigan. Limestone, good for crops and grazing, abounds in the soil.

Come home to Homewood, IL if you're looking for rental housing, rental homes, or a condo for rent. Metra Commuter Rail system are available in this city of just over 19,000 residents as well. Trains brought the first real influx of residents to town. In 1853, the Illinois Central Railroad drew golfers from Chicago, just 24 miles away. Country clubs drew folks to such locations as Homewood Country Club, Idlewild and Dixmoor. Families drawn by the convenience to the city and the more serene setting built residences for year-round living, as well as summer homes. The 1929 stock market crash shook things up, but over the years, Homewood has continued to grow as a place people call home. Amtrak still serves the community, drawing commuters to the big city and travelers to destinations far and wide.

Having trouble with Craigslist Homewood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Homewood, IL

Homewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

