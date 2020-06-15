397 Springlake Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

2nd floor large unit with a balcony. Washer and dryer in the unit. Good size rooms, walk in closet, master bedroom with master bath, eat-in kitchen, separate dining, a lot of closets. Fireplace. 1 car garage with storage. Enjoy outdoor swimming pool,tennis court and Spring Lake. Minutes away from I-88,Rt-59, train station, Westfield Fox Valley Mall. Shop and dine! Credit must be above 650. Monthly income must be at least 2 1/2 times the rent. NO SHORT TERM. Great Naperville school district 204. This is not a single family home.