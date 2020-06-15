All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:10 PM

397 Springlake Lane

397 Springlake Lane · (630) 303-7731
Location

397 Springlake Lane, Aurora, IL 60504
Fox Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2nd floor large unit with a balcony. Washer and dryer in the unit. Good size rooms, walk in closet, master bedroom with master bath, eat-in kitchen, separate dining, a lot of closets. Fireplace. 1 car garage with storage. Enjoy outdoor swimming pool,tennis court and Spring Lake. Minutes away from I-88,Rt-59, train station, Westfield Fox Valley Mall. Shop and dine! Credit must be above 650. Monthly income must be at least 2 1/2 times the rent. NO SHORT TERM. Great Naperville school district 204. This is not a single family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 397 Springlake Lane have any available units?
397 Springlake Lane has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 397 Springlake Lane have?
Some of 397 Springlake Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 397 Springlake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
397 Springlake Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 397 Springlake Lane pet-friendly?
No, 397 Springlake Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 397 Springlake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 397 Springlake Lane does offer parking.
Does 397 Springlake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 397 Springlake Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 397 Springlake Lane have a pool?
Yes, 397 Springlake Lane has a pool.
Does 397 Springlake Lane have accessible units?
No, 397 Springlake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 397 Springlake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 397 Springlake Lane has units with dishwashers.
