Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Immediate move in ready home ofers LOCATION, LOCATION!! This home offers dark walnut colored wood laminate flooring in LR/DR with white doors and trim. Newer appliances and-Ceramic tile in kitchen. Spacious 2 bedroom with walk in closet in Master Bedroom. Spacious full bath and 1/2 bath on main level with Pedestal sink. Washer & Dryer on 2nd floor near bedrooms included. Close to Fox Valley Mall, Public transportation, restaurants and minutes to Rt 59 train station. Perfect rental with attached 1 car garage and even a Patio area to relax on.