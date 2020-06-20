All apartments in Aurora
1783 Woodbury Lane

1783 Woodbury Lane · (630) 305-4797
Location

1783 Woodbury Lane, Aurora, IL 60503
Far Southeast

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2532 sqft

Amenities

Wonderful pond views, with tranquil setting. Immaculate 2-story home with open concept plan. Open and inviting, with over 2500 square feet. Vaulted ceilings! Skylights! Formal living and dining rooms! Kitchen includes pantry and center island, and open to family room! Oversized family room with fireplace, and views of the water for peaceful enjoyment! Huge vaulted master suite with luxury master bath in addition to shower. Large bedrooms. First floor laundry includes appliances. Full basement plus crawl space for storage. Great location, with open and inviting home! ! PHOTOS ARE RECENT AND ACCURATE. Opportunity for move in on July 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1783 Woodbury Lane have any available units?
1783 Woodbury Lane has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1783 Woodbury Lane have?
Some of 1783 Woodbury Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1783 Woodbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1783 Woodbury Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1783 Woodbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1783 Woodbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1783 Woodbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1783 Woodbury Lane does offer parking.
Does 1783 Woodbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1783 Woodbury Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1783 Woodbury Lane have a pool?
No, 1783 Woodbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1783 Woodbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 1783 Woodbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1783 Woodbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1783 Woodbury Lane has units with dishwashers.
