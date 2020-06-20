1783 Woodbury Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful pond views, with tranquil setting. Immaculate 2-story home with open concept plan. Open and inviting, with over 2500 square feet. Vaulted ceilings! Skylights! Formal living and dining rooms! Kitchen includes pantry and center island, and open to family room! Oversized family room with fireplace, and views of the water for peaceful enjoyment! Huge vaulted master suite with luxury master bath in addition to shower. Large bedrooms. First floor laundry includes appliances. Full basement plus crawl space for storage. Great location, with open and inviting home! ! PHOTOS ARE RECENT AND ACCURATE. Opportunity for move in on July 1, 2020.