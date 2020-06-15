1735 Greene Court

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

**Available Now!**Recently painted, updated second level 2BR 1Bath unit. Great location close to I88 and shopping. Full basement w/ own washer and dryer for the unit as well as storage locker. Rent price includes one car garage. Application fee ($55 per person) includes credit review, criminal history check, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification. We require photo ID of all prospective occupants over 18 years of age at time of application. We use a third-party pet policy service; all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile ($20 1st pet, $15 each additional). No charge for "no pet" or emotional support/service.