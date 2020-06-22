All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1715 Felten Rd Apt 8

1715 Felten Road · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1715 Felten Road, Aurora, IL 60505
Indian Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this centrally located, Aurora unit, designed for a modern lifestyle! The natural light and soft neutral colors create a spacious environment, perfect for spending time with loved ones in. With all the appliances you see included, the kitchen features everything you need to make the most delicious meals. Within an hour to downtown Chicago, enjoy being close to the city yet still peacefully tucked away. Schedule a tour today before this great opportunity is gone! Receive $$100 of your first full month's rent when you sign a lease before month's end.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Felten Rd Apt 8 have any available units?
1715 Felten Rd Apt 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, IL.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1715 Felten Rd Apt 8 currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Felten Rd Apt 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Felten Rd Apt 8 pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Felten Rd Apt 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1715 Felten Rd Apt 8 offer parking?
No, 1715 Felten Rd Apt 8 does not offer parking.
Does 1715 Felten Rd Apt 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Felten Rd Apt 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Felten Rd Apt 8 have a pool?
No, 1715 Felten Rd Apt 8 does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Felten Rd Apt 8 have accessible units?
No, 1715 Felten Rd Apt 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Felten Rd Apt 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Felten Rd Apt 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 Felten Rd Apt 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 Felten Rd Apt 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
