1282 Dunbarton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location, Location and Location.!!!Home in a great location, close to Metra, highway and shopping! BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH STONE TOUCHES ENHANCE THE EXTERIOR. CHARMING 2-STORY FOYER, VAULTED LIVING RM W/FORMAL DINING RM. EXCEPTIONAL LIGHT FIXTURES THROUGHOUT. HARDWOOD FLOORING IN THE KITCHEN & FAMILY ROOM. UPGRADED CABINETRY, STONE FIREPLACE. MASTER SUITE IS VAULTED W/PRIVATE BATH W/WHIRLPOOL TUB. 4TH BEDRM/LOFT. FULL BSMT!! 204 SCHOOL DISTRICT!!A 10!!! NO SMOKING. Credit score of 680+ and household income of 2.5x-3x the rental amount is mandatory. Credit and background check is needed without any past evictions or felony.