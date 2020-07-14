Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage accessible clubhouse fire pit guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome to Brook Run Apartments and Townhomes



Brook Run Apartments in Arlington Heights sits in a charming neighborhood - the perfect location to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Picturesque water views accentuated by beautiful, well-maintained landscaping, create a comfortable atmosphere of resort style living. Residents enjoy an onsite fitness center, grilling area, outdoor fireplace and beautiful swimming pool with cabanas. Brook Run is located just 20 minutes from O'Hare. Restaurants, entertainment and the Metro are just minutes away. At Brook Run, we offer a modern living alongside the many attractions Chicago's northwest suburbs have to offer.



Contact us today to schedule a property tour!