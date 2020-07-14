Amenities
Welcome to Brook Run Apartments and Townhomes
Brook Run Apartments in Arlington Heights sits in a charming neighborhood - the perfect location to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Picturesque water views accentuated by beautiful, well-maintained landscaping, create a comfortable atmosphere of resort style living. Residents enjoy an onsite fitness center, grilling area, outdoor fireplace and beautiful swimming pool with cabanas. Brook Run is located just 20 minutes from O'Hare. Restaurants, entertainment and the Metro are just minutes away. At Brook Run, we offer a modern living alongside the many attractions Chicago's northwest suburbs have to offer.
