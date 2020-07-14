All apartments in Arlington Heights
Arlington Heights, IL
Brook Run
Brook Run

2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd · (847) 744-9190
Location

2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 724301 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,325

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 886 sqft

Unit 744104 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,345

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 886 sqft

Unit 704207 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,399

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 906 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 176000 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,899

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1248 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brook Run.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
accessible
clubhouse
fire pit
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
Welcome to Brook Run Apartments and Townhomes

Brook Run Apartments in Arlington Heights sits in a charming neighborhood - the perfect location to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Picturesque water views accentuated by beautiful, well-maintained landscaping, create a comfortable atmosphere of resort style living. Residents enjoy an onsite fitness center, grilling area, outdoor fireplace and beautiful swimming pool with cabanas. Brook Run is located just 20 minutes from O'Hare. Restaurants, entertainment and the Metro are just minutes away. At Brook Run, we offer a modern living alongside the many attractions Chicago's northwest suburbs have to offer.

Contact us today to schedule a property tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $70
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $195
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage closets available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brook Run have any available units?
Brook Run has 6 units available starting at $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington Heights, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does Brook Run have?
Some of Brook Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brook Run currently offering any rent specials?
Brook Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brook Run pet-friendly?
Yes, Brook Run is pet friendly.
Does Brook Run offer parking?
Yes, Brook Run offers parking.
Does Brook Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Brook Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Brook Run have a pool?
Yes, Brook Run has a pool.
Does Brook Run have accessible units?
Yes, Brook Run has accessible units.
Does Brook Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brook Run has units with dishwashers.
