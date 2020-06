Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath second floor unit with in-unit washer & dryer. Minutes walk to downtown shops and Metra train. Granite countertop and updated kitchen appliances! Master bedroom and second bedroom are similar large size with tons of closet space. Two parking spots included behind the building. Large storage unit in the basement. Available for move-in March 15th!