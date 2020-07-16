All apartments in Arlington Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:40 PM

3451 North Carriageway Drive

3451 Carriage Way Drive · (847) 989-3476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3451 Carriage Way Drive, Arlington Heights, IL 60004

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Perfect Location for this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Rental! Freshly Painted Gray. Laminate Floors Throughout, In-Unit Full-Size Washer/Dryer. Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Appliances. Large Master has huge Walk-In Closet, Master Bath with Dual Sinks, Jetted Tub, Separate Shower. Nest Thermostat. Ceiling Fans in Living Room and each Bedroom. All appliances only 2 years old. Heated Garage Parking. Private Storage Unit. Elevator. Private Balcony to relax or BBQ. Well Maintained Common Areas. Easy access to Rt 53. Credit and background check required for each applicant over 18 yrs. at applicant's expense. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3451 North Carriageway Drive have any available units?
3451 North Carriageway Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington Heights, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 3451 North Carriageway Drive have?
Some of 3451 North Carriageway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3451 North Carriageway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3451 North Carriageway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3451 North Carriageway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3451 North Carriageway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington Heights.
Does 3451 North Carriageway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3451 North Carriageway Drive offers parking.
Does 3451 North Carriageway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3451 North Carriageway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3451 North Carriageway Drive have a pool?
No, 3451 North Carriageway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3451 North Carriageway Drive have accessible units?
No, 3451 North Carriageway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3451 North Carriageway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3451 North Carriageway Drive has units with dishwashers.
