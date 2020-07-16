3451 North Carriageway Drive

Amenities

Perfect Location for this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Rental! Freshly Painted Gray. Laminate Floors Throughout, In-Unit Full-Size Washer/Dryer. Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Appliances. Large Master has huge Walk-In Closet, Master Bath with Dual Sinks, Jetted Tub, Separate Shower. Nest Thermostat. Ceiling Fans in Living Room and each Bedroom. All appliances only 2 years old. Heated Garage Parking. Private Storage Unit. Elevator. Private Balcony to relax or BBQ. Well Maintained Common Areas. Easy access to Rt 53. Credit and background check required for each applicant over 18 yrs. at applicant's expense. NO PETS.