Home
/
Arlington Heights, IL
/
2370 S Goebbert Rd
Last updated May 9 2020 at 8:36 AM

2370 S Goebbert Rd

2370 South Goebbert Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Arlington Heights
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Location

2370 South Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 bed 2 bath is in need of a sublease through at least August 30th 2020. If you love the place (which we are sure you will) you are able to sign a new lease prior to then to keep your unit. Current sublease is needed for June 1st (flexible for earlier or later). We are moving to a home in another area, which is why we are looking for a sublease. Plenty of parking available in lot with 1 additional assigned numbered parking spot. Spacious enclosed patio provides great privacy. Large storage unit off patio. Water included in rent. Remodeled recently. Large walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Master bedroom has bathroom attached. Both bathrooms have storage closets. Great location with plenty of restaurants and shopping. Minutes away from Woodfield Mall, highways, and so much more! This unit is the largest unit offered at this location. Pets allowed under landlords approval and additional cost (currently we have no pets, so do not have any additional information). Located at Ashton Condominiums!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2370 S Goebbert Rd have any available units?
2370 S Goebbert Rd has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2370 S Goebbert Rd have?
Some of 2370 S Goebbert Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2370 S Goebbert Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2370 S Goebbert Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2370 S Goebbert Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2370 S Goebbert Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington Heights.
Does 2370 S Goebbert Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2370 S Goebbert Rd does offer parking.
Does 2370 S Goebbert Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2370 S Goebbert Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2370 S Goebbert Rd have a pool?
No, 2370 S Goebbert Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2370 S Goebbert Rd have accessible units?
No, 2370 S Goebbert Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2370 S Goebbert Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2370 S Goebbert Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2370 S Goebbert Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2370 S Goebbert Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
