2370 S Goebbert Rd

This 2 bed 2 bath is in need of a sublease through at least August 30th 2020. If you love the place (which we are sure you will) you are able to sign a new lease prior to then to keep your unit. Current sublease is needed for June 1st (flexible for earlier or later). We are moving to a home in another area, which is why we are looking for a sublease. Plenty of parking available in lot with 1 additional assigned numbered parking spot. Spacious enclosed patio provides great privacy. Large storage unit off patio. Water included in rent. Remodeled recently. Large walk-in closets in both bedrooms. Master bedroom has bathroom attached. Both bathrooms have storage closets. Great location with plenty of restaurants and shopping. Minutes away from Woodfield Mall, highways, and so much more! This unit is the largest unit offered at this location. Pets allowed under landlords approval and additional cost (currently we have no pets, so do not have any additional information). Located at Ashton Condominiums!