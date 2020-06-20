All apartments in Arlington Heights
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

111 East Magnolia Street

111 East Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

111 East Magnolia Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60005

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Opportunity! Spacious Ranch with 4 Bedrooms or 3 bedrooms and a First Floor Office. Plus a Large, Partially finished basement and 2 Car attached Garage. Two Full Baths are newer/updated. Large Eat-in Kitchen with new Cabinets, Soon to be installed Granite Counters with Breakfast bar, new/newer Stainless Steel Appliances! Sliding Glass door to patio & backyard. Laundry area with Washer & Dryer and utility sink. Plenty of Storage. Newer Furnace, Air Conditioner and Windows help keep utility bills low. Convenient Arlington Heights Location. Great Schools and Neighborhood. Come take a look. Property available around June 1st. Kitchen remodeling is in process and scheduled for completion by the end of May.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 East Magnolia Street have any available units?
111 East Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington Heights, IL.
What amenities does 111 East Magnolia Street have?
Some of 111 East Magnolia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 East Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 East Magnolia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 East Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
No, 111 East Magnolia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington Heights.
Does 111 East Magnolia Street offer parking?
Yes, 111 East Magnolia Street does offer parking.
Does 111 East Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 East Magnolia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 East Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 111 East Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 East Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 111 East Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 East Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 East Magnolia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 East Magnolia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 East Magnolia Street has units with air conditioning.
