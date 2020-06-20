111 East Magnolia Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great Opportunity! Spacious Ranch with 4 Bedrooms or 3 bedrooms and a First Floor Office. Plus a Large, Partially finished basement and 2 Car attached Garage. Two Full Baths are newer/updated. Large Eat-in Kitchen with new Cabinets, Soon to be installed Granite Counters with Breakfast bar, new/newer Stainless Steel Appliances! Sliding Glass door to patio & backyard. Laundry area with Washer & Dryer and utility sink. Plenty of Storage. Newer Furnace, Air Conditioner and Windows help keep utility bills low. Convenient Arlington Heights Location. Great Schools and Neighborhood. Come take a look. Property available around June 1st. Kitchen remodeling is in process and scheduled for completion by the end of May.