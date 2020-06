Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

LARGEST CONDO IN BUILDING! EXTREMELY RARE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO TOWN, TRAIN AND SHOPPING! YOU'LL LOVE OUR REMODELED KITCHEN WITH SS APPLIANCES, NEWER CABINETRY AND TABLE SPACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND BOTH BATHS HAVE BEEN COMPLETELY UPDATED. LARGE LIVING AND DINING AREA IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING. THIRD BEDROOM IS A GREAT SPACE FOR EITHER A HOME OFFICE OR OUT OF TOWN GUESTS. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM HAS IT'S OWN PRIVATE BATH AND WALK-IN-CLOSET. GARAGE PARKING # 40 AND OUTSIDE SPACE # 3. PLUS THERE IS A STORAGE CLOSET IN THE BASEMENT. COME AND SEE HOW NICE WE LOOK!