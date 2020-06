Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Walk into the front door of this cozy house into the large open living. Off of the living room is the open kitchen with tons of storage and cupboards. The bedrooms are a good size and located right near the bathroom. The house also includes 1st floor laundry which is very convenient. This property is located just south of the fairgrounds and east SE 14th St. It is away from all the busy streets and convenient to many amenities. Contact Renters Warehouse Today! Pets accepted with additional fees. Application fee $40/adult, Lease admin fee $125 due at move in. Deposit pends on background and credit. Contact me with additional questions. Teresa Hein - Leasing Adviser, Renters Warehouse Iowa. Licensed in the State of Iowa Lease Terms: 12 Mo. Minimum. Background/Credit check required