206 Crane Ave

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

STAINLESS & GRANITE!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Ames - Click below to view our virtual tour!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TZ5bk6Lpqwf



Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!



We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!



This 3 bedroom home in Ames has a 2 car attached garage. The entry way opens to the large living room connecting with the dining room. The dining room and the kitchen have hardwood floor throughout. The kitchen has plenty of storage in the tall cabinets. The kitchen also features granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances that stay with the home. The sliding patio door opens to the large deck over looking the quite backyard. The master bedroom is located on the second level with a nice walk-in closet and connecting master bathroom. Both spare bedrooms are located on the second level with connecting closets. The laundry room is also located on the second level with a washer and dryer that stay with the home. The second level includes a full bathroom off the hallway for convenience. The basement is unfinished with plenty of storage room. This home does consider 2 small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and a non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.



To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click IM A RENTER then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click APPLY. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately

LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard

SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time

SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month

Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time

Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.



Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



