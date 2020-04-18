All apartments in Ames
Find more places like 206 Crane Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ames, IA
/
206 Crane Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

206 Crane Ave

206 Crane Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ames
See all
Edwards
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

206 Crane Avenue, Ames, IA 50014
Edwards

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
STAINLESS & GRANITE!! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Ames - Click below to view our virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TZ5bk6Lpqwf

Call Today To Setup A 1-on-1 with Our Virtual Leasing Agent!

We are fully virtual! In response to Covid-19, we have transitioned to virtual tours, video walk-throughs, and self-showing lockboxes when available. We know that this transition will require some unique coordination and communication. Our leasing team would love to schedule a 1-on-1 virtual tour so we help answer your questions and make you comfortable!

This 3 bedroom home in Ames has a 2 car attached garage. The entry way opens to the large living room connecting with the dining room. The dining room and the kitchen have hardwood floor throughout. The kitchen has plenty of storage in the tall cabinets. The kitchen also features granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances that stay with the home. The sliding patio door opens to the large deck over looking the quite backyard. The master bedroom is located on the second level with a nice walk-in closet and connecting master bathroom. Both spare bedrooms are located on the second level with connecting closets. The laundry room is also located on the second level with a washer and dryer that stay with the home. The second level includes a full bathroom off the hallway for convenience. The basement is unfinished with plenty of storage room. This home does consider 2 small pets under 35lbs for an additional $50 per month per pet and a non-refundable $250 pet fee, please no smoking.

To submit an application please visit www.RPMIOWA.com, then click IM A RENTER then click "AVAILABLE LISTINGS". Scroll down and click APPLY. Youre done! Make sure you enter as much information as possible, also please attach any available paystubs, W-2, driver's license and any other form of documentation that is relevant.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
GUARANTORS: Co-signers are accepted; they must apply separately
LEASE LENGTH: 12-Month Standard
SECTION 8: Unavailable at this time
SMOKING: Smoking is not permitted within the property.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Tenant Management Fee: $9.95/month
Lease Closing Fee: $199 one time
Application: FREE TO APPLY!! For consideration, please note that all applicants 18 and over will be subject to credit, criminal, and eviction background checks.

Also, please note that if you take possession of a property after the 20th of the month the remaining prorated till the end of the month will due on the move-in date.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

(RLNE3476994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Crane Ave have any available units?
206 Crane Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ames, IA.
How much is rent in Ames, IA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ames Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Crane Ave have?
Some of 206 Crane Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Crane Ave currently offering any rent specials?
206 Crane Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Crane Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Crane Ave is pet friendly.
Does 206 Crane Ave offer parking?
Yes, 206 Crane Ave does offer parking.
Does 206 Crane Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Crane Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Crane Ave have a pool?
No, 206 Crane Ave does not have a pool.
Does 206 Crane Ave have accessible units?
No, 206 Crane Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Crane Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Crane Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Core
4415 Lincoln Way
Ames, IA 50014
The Social West Ames Steinbeck
4501 Steinbeck Street
Ames, IA 50014
Prairie West
2330 Prairie View West Drive
Ames, IA 50010
South View Apartments
209 South 5th Street
Ames, IA 50010
The Social West Ames Station
1320 Coconino Rd
Ames, IA 50014
Wyndham Heights Apartments
1201 Florida Ave
Ames, IA 50014
The Social West Ames Reserve
800 Pinon Drive
Ames, IA 50014

Similar Pages

Ames 2 BedroomsAmes Apartments with Balcony
Ames Apartments with ParkingAmes Dog Friendly Apartments
Ames Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Des Moines, IAWest Des Moines, IAUrbandale, IAAnkeny, IAJohnston, IAWaukee, IA
Grimes, IAFort Dodge, IANorwalk, IAClive, IAAltoona, IA
Perry, IAWindsor Heights, IAPolk City, IAPleasant Hill, IABoone, IA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Edwards

Apartments Near Colleges

Iowa State UniversityDes Moines Area Community College
Des Moines University-Osteopathic Medical CenterDrake University
Grand View University