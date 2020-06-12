30 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ames, IA

Apartment List
Last updated March 16 at 10:35pm
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Steinbeck
4501 Steinbeck Street, Ames, IA
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames - Steinbeck, where you'll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Last updated September 21 at 12:50am
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Reserve
800 Pinon Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames -The Reserve, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Last updated September 21 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Station
1320 Coconino Rd, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames Station, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sawyer West
1 Unit Available
1517 Idaho Ave
1517 Idaho Avenue, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2100 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Very nice side by side duplex 2 large bedrooms up and another large bedroom lower level Daylight basement.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
2518 Knapp St
2518 Knapp Street, Ames, IA
Available 08/01/20 You can't beat the location on this four bedroom house, just a half block off Welch puts you close to the bars and Campus! Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms and a bathroom. Main floor has a living room, dining room and nice kitchen.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
315 Hayward
315 Hayward Avenue, Ames, IA
3 to 4 Bedroom Campus Town House, $400 off first month rent - Large 3 to 4 bedroom campus town house, garage $400 off first month rent $1500/month Large kitchen with dishwasher 1.5 bathroom house with 1520 sq.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Michigan Ave
1 Unit Available
1236 Michigan Avenue
1236 Michigan Ave, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1007 sqft
1236 Michigan Avenue Available 08/01/20 1236 Michigan Avenue, Available August 1st! - A 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom duplex with approximately 1040 sq ft, located in Northwest Ames near Cy-Ride and Ontario Avenue. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
835 Beach Ave
835 Beach Avenue, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st, 2020. Contact us today to schedule a viewing and take advantage of our great specials!!! Very fun location right across the street from Jack Trice Stadium. Walk to class or jump on the bus to get to campus.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mitchel
1 Unit Available
3304 Emerald Drive
3304 Emerald Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1833 sqft
3304 Emerald Drive Available 08/01/20 $2400/- CREDIT. Very Spacious 3-Bed / 2.5-Bath Townhome with 2-Car Garage - CALL 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Creek
1 Unit Available
4612 Twain
4612 Twain Street, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
4612 Twain - Three bedroom, two bath townhome located in West Ames. This property features an open concept kitchen and living room and master bedroom on the main level. Two bedrooms, a bath, and a second living room are located in the basement.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meeker North
1 Unit Available
2207 Barr Dr
2207 Barr Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$950
2207 Barr Dr Available 08/01/20 2207 Barr Drive - Three bedroom, one bath duplex located in North Ames near North Grand Mall. Split level unit with washer/dryer hook-ups. Off-street parking included.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
2146 Sunset Drive
2146 Sunset Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
979 sqft
2146 Sunset Drive Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Duplex, Available August - This comfortable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is available beginning August 1st This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is very close to campus. Washer/Dryer located in unit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 17th Street
210 17th Street, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
210 17th Street Available 08/01/20 210 17th Street - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House approximately 1300 sqft. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Ames School District. (RLNE4560528)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
State Ave
1 Unit Available
211 South Hyland Avenue #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6
211 S Hyland Ave, Ames, IA
211 South Hyland Avenue #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6 Available 08/01/20 211 South Hyland Avenue - Large 6 bedroom home available for rent! Close to ISU campus and bus routes. Comes with a basement and yard in the back.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mitchel
1 Unit Available
3308 Emerald Drive
3308 Emerald Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1833 sqft
3308 Emerald Drive Available 08/01/20 $2400/- CREDIT. Huge 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome- Ames, IA - CALL 515-203-4200 or Email info@dsmpropertymanagement.com to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bluestem
1 Unit Available
1505 Little Blue Stem #113
1505 Little Blue Stem Court, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1505 Little Blue Stem #113 Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Townhome Available August 1st, 2020 - This 2 story townhome is located right off Mortensen Parkway near Reiman Gardens and Jack Trice Stadium.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2805 West Street
2805 West Street, Ames, IA
2805 West Street Available 08/01/20 2805 West Street - This 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom home is very close to campus! Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Located in Ames School district.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2635 Hunt Street
2635 Hunt Street, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1184 sqft
2635 Hunt Street Available 08/01/20 2635 Hunt Street, Available August 1st! - This spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex has approximately 1200 sqft. Located within walking distance to campus. Trash is included! Near the brown Cy-ride transit system.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
2517 Storm Street
2517 Storm Street, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
878 sqft
2517 Storm Street Available 08/01/20 2517 Storm Street, Available August 1st! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located near campus and close to the brown Cyride transit system.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Creek
1 Unit Available
5244 Schubert Street
5244 Schubert Street, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1609 sqft
5244 Schubert Street Available 09/01/20 5244 Schubert Street, Available August 1st! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in west Ames in a quiet neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Somer Street
1 Unit Available
2625 Stange
2625 Stange Road, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1634 sqft
2625 Stange Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse Available August 1st, 2020 - *3D Tour* https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=myVdvSCDvE3 This spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom two-story townhome is located in the desirable Somerset area of Ames.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edwards
1 Unit Available
236 South Dakota
236 South Dakota Avenue, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$990
1100 sqft
236 South Dakota Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Duplex Available August 1st, 2020 - *3-D Tour* https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6KHg1EHyMxj This two story duplex is located in West Ames off of South Dakota Avenue.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
2144 Sunset Drive
2144 Sunset Drive, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2144 Sunset Drive - This comfortable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is available now! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is very close to campus. Washer/Dryer located in unit. Garbage, lawn care and snow removal are included! Tenant pays for utilities.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Edwards
1 Unit Available
407 Jeffrey Ln
407 Jeffrey Lane, Ames, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Available August 1, 2020 - A must see updated unit with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with second floor laundry. Over 1,100 square feet of finished living area and large backyard. One car garage.

June 2020 Ames Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ames Rent Report. Ames rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ames rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Ames rents declined slightly over the past month

Ames rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Ames stand at $812 for a one-bedroom apartment and $986 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Ames' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Ames over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Iowa for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Ankeny and Des Moines, where two-bedrooms go for $793 and $808, are the two other major cities in the state besides Ames to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.9% and -0.6%).
    • Council Bluffs, Waterloo, and West Des Moines have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.7%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Ames rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Ames, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Ames is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ames' median two-bedroom rent of $986 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Ames.
    • While rents in Ames fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ames than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Ames.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

