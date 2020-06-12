15 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ames, IA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Edwards
33 Units Available
Core
4415 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$599
1002 sqft
An upscale community within a short drive to area businesses, restaurants, and shops. On-site fitness center, business lounge, and community room. Open interiors with modern kitchens, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Sawyer West
26 Units Available
Wyndham Heights Apartments
1201 Florida Ave, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
934 sqft
Feel at home at Wyndham Heights Apartments in Ames, IA! Located in a residential area just minutes from Iowa State, our apartments offer the feeling of home with convenient access to many amenities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
$
Prairie View
13 Units Available
Prairie West
2330 Prairie View West Drive, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$922
940 sqft
Discover the peace-of-mind that comes with our well-maintained landscape, exceptional management, and unbeatable location in Ames' most charming and accommodating neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
South View Apartments
209 South 5th Street, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$800
884 sqft
Location, location, location. When it comes to location, we're in a prime one in southeast Ames. South View Apartments is located on South 5th Street near Duff Avenue, just a few blocks south of Lincoln Way.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated September 21 at 12:50am
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Reserve
800 Pinon Drive, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$885
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames -The Reserve, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated September 21 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Social West Ames Station
1320 Coconino Rd, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$798
Live in style and comfort at The Social West Ames Station, where youll find ISU student housing as well as options for anyone else interested in being a part of our community.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4511 Twain Circle #106
4511 Twain Circle, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1056 sqft
4511 Twain Circle #106 Available 08/01/20 Cute 2 Bed / 2 Bath Condo - Cute, updated 2bed/2bath condo in Southwest Ames on Main Floor of a secure-entry building. 906sqft finished space. Parking included. Excellent access to both Hwy30 and I-35.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4510 Twain #205
4510 Twain Cir, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$990
888 sqft
4510 Twain #205 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Condo Available August 1st, 2020 - This 2 bedroom condo is located in West Ames close to restaurants, entertainment, and Cy-Ride routes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
2334 Baker Street
2334 Baker Street, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
2334 Baker Street Available 08/01/20 2334 Baker Street, Available August 1st! - Fabulous 1920s home that won design awards in it's time! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with more closet space than other homes of this age.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Campus Area
1 Unit Available
2140 Sunset Drive
2140 Sunset Drive, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2140 Sunset Drive - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is very close to campus. Garbage, lawn care, and snow removal are provided, with a washer and dryer included for your convenience. Located a couple blocks from Hilton Colosseum in Campustown.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ontario
1 Unit Available
3906 Ontario St.
3906 Ontario Street, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
852 sqft
3906 Ontario St. Available 07/17/20 2 Bedroom Duplex Available 7/17/2020 - Sublease *3-D Tour* https://my.matterport.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2811 Oakland
2811 Oakland Street, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
2811 Oakland Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment Available August 1st, 2020 - *3D Tour* https://my.matterport.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
439 S Maple Ave, Apt 5
439 South Maple Avenue, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$980
850 sqft
**Many businesses have been affected by the ongoing pandemic and we want to help! Sign a lease by June 1st and receive a combination of $200 in gift cards of your choice from any of the following local eateries: Thai Kitchen, HuHot, Texas Road

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ontario
1 Unit Available
1328 Woodstock Ave
1328 Woodstock Ave, Ames, IA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1065 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 bedrooms up and full bath with laundry, large eat in kit with hickory cabinets, large living room with fireplace, small patio of kitchen in backyard No Cats Allowed (RLNE5764175)
Results within 10 miles of Ames

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
505 East 1st Street - 101
505 East 1st Street, Huxley, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1091 sqft
Coming brand new in Spring 2020, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condos, located in Huxley. They are the perfect location for people who work in Ames or Ankeny, who don't want to pay the rent prices of those cities.

June 2020 Ames Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Ames Rent Report. Ames rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Ames rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Ames rents declined slightly over the past month

Ames rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Ames stand at $812 for a one-bedroom apartment and $986 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Ames' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Iowa

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Ames over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Iowa for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Iowa City is the most expensive of all Iowa's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,129; of the 10 largest cities in Iowa that we have data for, Ankeny and Des Moines, where two-bedrooms go for $793 and $808, are the two other major cities in the state besides Ames to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.9% and -0.6%).
    • Council Bluffs, Waterloo, and West Des Moines have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.7%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Ames rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Ames, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Ames is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Ames' median two-bedroom rent of $986 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Ames.
    • While rents in Ames fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Ames than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Ames.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

